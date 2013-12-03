FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai up on hopes of easing political tension
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 3, 2013 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai up on hopes of easing political tension

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Thai shares gained on Tuesday on hopes of
easing political tension after the government ordered police to
avoid violence, while other Southeast Asian equities ended mixed
due to worries  the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon trim its
stimulus.
    Thailand's SET index gained 0.7 percent, led by
financials, to end at a near two-week high. 
    Thailand's government ordered police on Tuesday to stop
confronting protesters demanding the resignation of the prime
minister, raising hopes that days of political violence may end,
but the leader of the campaign said the fight would go on.
 
    Foreign investors, however, sold 5.92 billion baht ($184.02
million) worth of Thai shares, extending foreign outflows to
18.61 billion baht in the last five sessions.
    Malaysia's broader index hit a record high of
1,840.12, surpassing its earlier peak of 1,826.22 touched in
May. The index ended up 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.6 percent in
surging liquidity as investors were hoping for government
approval of higher foreign ownership in listed firms.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended weaker by
0.03 percent, while Jakarta shares lost 0.8 percent,
underperforming most regional stocks. The Philippine index
 dropped 0.7 percent. 
         
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   400.80        401.65       -0.21
 Singapore          3187.67       3188.76       -0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1824.29       1818.15       +0.34
 Bangkok            1383.89       1374.26       +0.70
 Jakarta            4288.76       4321.98       -0.77
 Manila             6179.50       6223.37       -0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         511.62        508.53       +0.61
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   400.80        424.10       -5.49
 Singapore          3187.67       3167.08       +0.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1824.29       1688.95       +8.01
 Bangkok            1383.89       1391.93       -0.58
 Jakarta            4288.76       4316.69       -0.65
 Manila             6179.50       5812.73       +6.31
 Ho Chi Minh         511.62        413.73      +23.66
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

