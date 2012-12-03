STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam see net inflows in Nov

Foreign investors resumed buying stocks in the Philippines and Thailand in November after selling shares in the previous month, according to data from Thomson Reuters and stock exchanges.

Data showed Philippine stock market recorded net inflows of $204 million in November after posting a net outflow of $225 million in October. Thailand received $201 million of inflows in November after reporting $583 million outflows in October.

The November inflows came as the Philippine main index scaled an all-time closing high in the month and the benchmark SET index marked a new 16-1/2 year closing high.

Philippine and Thai benchmark indexes have gained around 29 percent each so far this year, outperforming others in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam added $66 million of net foreign inflows in the month, the fifth consecutive month of net gain. Indonesia saw net foreign selling of $324 million, while Malaysia posted $57 million of outflows for the month.

Foreign flow data for Singapore was not available.