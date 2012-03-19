FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower; Thai index off key 1,200 level
March 19, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower; Thai index off key 1,200 level

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Profit taking, high oil drag region
    * Tesco's fund makes strong Bangkok debut
    * New central bank rule weighs Indonesia

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended
mostly lower on Monday as worries about the impact of high oil
prices on profit margins prompted investors to cash in on recent
gains.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 0.7
percent, after Friday's climb to a seven-month high amid upbeat
corporate earnings, while the Philippine index fell 0.4
percent after hitting a record high of 5145.89 points in the
previous session.	
    Jakarta's Composite Index inched down 0.09 percent,
with banks and property stocks under pressure after the central
bank said on Friday it would limit the size of housing loans to
prevent price bubbles and excessive lending in Southeast Asia's
largest economy. 	
     Thai shares erased early gains to end flat, after
climbing at one point to 1,201.61, the highest since July 15,
1996.	
    Malaysia inched up 0.14 percent in a choppy session,
    while the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index edged
down 0.1 percent.	
    "We see a little bit of concern about rising oil prices.
It's also profit taking across region after recent gains," said 
Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker Phillip
Securities. 	
    Brent crude was steady near $126 a barrel on Monday, with
prices suported by continued concerns over potential supply
disruptions from Iran and the prospect of a stronger U.S.
economy lifting oil demand.	
    Among losing stocks in the region, Indonesian auto
distributor PT Astra International Tbk fell 0.7
percent after Bank Indonesia announced the new credit curbs,
which included restriction on auto loans.	
    "The new regulation on loan-to-value ratios will lower
automotive sales by 10-25 percent in forecast 2012, in our view.
Motorcycle sales will be the most impacted and are likely to see
structurally lower growth," said Wilianto le of Nomura Asia
Pacific Research.	
    Malaysia's biggest lender, Maybank, fell nearly 1
percent after a combined 1.8 percent gain in past four sessions.
Manila's top listed firm Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
 fell 1.7 percent, reversing its 1.5 percent rise on
Friday.	
    In Bangkok, the biggest bank Bangkok Bank Pcl 
climbed 2.4 percent, extending its 3.3 percent gain of past two
sessions, after CLSA said the stock was one of its top 13
regional plays. 	
    The property fund of Tesco's Thai unit jumped
almost 11 percent in its trading debut as investors who were
shut out of Thailand's largest IPO in six years scrambled to get
a piece of the high-yielding security. 	
    Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Property
Fund's units closed at 11.40 baht, off the day's high
of 11.50 baht. The IPO price was 10.40 baht.  	
(Editing by Kim Coghill)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2990.09       3010.68       -0.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1573.60       1571.40       +0.14
 Bangkok            1189.50       1189.56       -0.01
 Jakarta            4024.73       4028.54       -0.09
 Manila             5127.00       5145.89       -0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         438.07        438.52       -0.10
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2990.09       2646.35      +12.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1573.60       1530.73       +2.80
 Bangkok            1189.50       1025.32      +16.01
 Jakarta            4024.73       3821.99       +5.30
 Manila             5127.00       4371.96      +17.27
 Ho Chi Minh         438.07        351.55      +24.61

