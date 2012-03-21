SE Asia Stocks-Philippine index falls; Thailand tops 1,200

* Rich valuations prompt selling in Manila * Late buying helps; Thai index breaks above 1,200 * Profit-taking seen across the region By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, March 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks ended mostly higher, buoyed by buying in late trade, while profit-booking across markets limited gains and pulled the Philippine index into negative territory for a third day. The Philippine index closed down 1.26 percent at 5,037.94, the lowest in almost one week with telecom firms leading losses. Manila was relatively high in terms of valuations and, in the near term, the index would technically consolidate in a range of 5,000 and 5,146, the all-time high hit this week, said Manila-based Ron Acoba, a fund manager of BPI Asset Management. "The drop in the market is just plain profit taking. In terms of 2012 valuation, the Philippines is very expensive. The run to the next level should be supported by the increase in corporate earnings," he said. Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT), the nation's biggest telecoms firm, dropped 2.6 percent, and second-ranked Globe Telecom Inc fell 1.6 percent as their high valuations prompted brokers to downgrade. "In a nutshell, the valuations of the whole telecoms sector was a bit expensive and analysts do not see any positive earnings per share upgrades to sustain its present level," Acoba said. The Philippines is trading at 16.7 times this year's projected earnings, the second highst in the region after Vietnam's 20.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. Singapore is trading at 14.0 times, higher than the 12.5 times of Malaysia, 12.1 times of Indonesia and 11.5 times of Thailand. LATE BUYING HELPS In a choppy trading session elsewhere, Thai SET index gained almost 1 percent, ending at 1,207.67, the highest in almost 16 years. Dealers said higher U.S. stock futures also helped lift sentiment. World stocks held below a recent 8-month high on Wednesday as investors anticipated that further evidence of a recovery in the U.S. economy could add fuel to this year's risk rally and ease concerns about slowing China growth. Jakarta's Composite Index added 0.4 percent while Malaysia's main index finished up 0.3 percent. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.1 percent while the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index gained 1.24 percent. Foreign investors were heavy buyers of Thailand's stocks, partly on hopes for a recovery of flood-hit economy this year, traders said. The Bank of Thailand kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.0 percent on Wendesday as expected, after two straight cuts to help the economy recover from last year's devastating floods. In its research note dated March 20, broker Morgan Stanley said it expected a 'V'-shaped recovery of Thai economy and that it expected policy measures to aid the recovery. Investors bought Thai telecoms shares on expectations that an auction of 3G license would take place in September or October, with the second-largest mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl climbing nearly 6 percent. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3005.63 3002.73 +0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1582.53 1577.62 +0.31 Bangkok 1207.67 1196.60 +0.93 Jakarta 4036.23 4022.17 +0.35 Manila 5037.94 5102.24 -1.26 Ho Chi Minh 445.77 440.29 +1.24 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3005.63 2646.35 +13.58 Kuala Lumpur 1582.53 1530.73 +3.38 Bangkok 1207.67 1025.32 +17.78 Jakarta 4036.23 3821.99 +5.61 Manila 5037.94 4371.96 +15.23 Ho Chi Minh 445.77 351.55 +26.80