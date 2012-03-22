FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Reverse early gains as China data weighs
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Reverse early gains as China data weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Late selling hit region
    * Thai stocks off 1,200, selective buying lifts telecoms
    * Indonesia nearly flat ahead of holiday

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, March 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks gave up
most of their early gains on Thursday, with Singapore and
Thailand falling into red, after data showed China's factory
activity shrank for a fifth straight month.	
    The weak PMI survey added to recent concerns about a
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and the risks it 
poses to still sluggish global growth. 	
    The euro zone's economy also took an unexpected turn for the
worse in March. 	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was
trading down 0.21 percent by 0941 GMT from a 0.6 percent gain
prior to the Chinese data release, with China-related shares and
regional blue chips with significant China earnings among the
hardest hit.	
    Investors will continue to look for signs of stability in
the global economy before pushing stock markets higher again,
said Warut Siwasariyanon, head of research at Finansia Syrus
Securities in Bangkok.	
    "Markets were disappointed by the Chinese data and people
started to worry about momentum in the region after the recent
rally," he said.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index shed 0.9 percent,
with Chinese firm rig-maker Yangzijiang sliding 2.2
percent and China Aviation Oil falling 0.4 percent.	
    Late selling also sent Thai stocks lower, with the benchmark
SET index ending down 1.4 percent.	
    Jakarta's Composite Index was up 0.13 percent, while
    Malaysia's main index ended up 0.04 percent, both
off early highs. Indonesia's stock market is shut on Friday for
market holiday and will reopen on Monday.	
    The Philippine index edged up 0.11 percent amid
bargain hunting in recently beaten down telecoms shares, with
Globe Telecom Inc up almost 1 percent after Wednesday's
 1.6 percent fall as its high valuations prompted downgrade.	
    The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index ended 0.02
percent lower. 	
    In Bangkok, top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl
 fell 0.56 percent, after climbing 1.7 percent at one
point, while telecoms firm Total Access Communication Pcl
 rose 2.5 percent on hopes of an auction of 3G
licences. 	
    In Jakarta, PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa,
Indonesia's No.2 cement maker, rose 0.3 percent after it said
fourth-quarter 2011 net profit rose 20 percent as construction
activity increased.    	
(Editing by Kim Coghill)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2979.25       3005.63       -0.88
 Kuala Lumpur       1583.24       1582.53       +0.04
 Bangkok            1191.00       1207.67       -1.38
 Jakarta            4041.56       4036.23       +0.13
 Manila             5043.52       5037.94       +0.11
 Ho Chi Minh         445.67        445.77       -0.02
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2979.25       2646.35      +12.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1583.24       1530.73       +3.43
 Bangkok            1191.00       1025.32      +16.16
 Jakarta            4041.56       3821.99       +5.74
 Manila             5043.52       4371.96      +15.36
 Ho Chi Minh         445.67        351.55      +26.77
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         249,292,900          352,218,677      
 Kuala Lumpur      116,544,200          152,919,343      
 
 Bangkok             7,853,605            5,084,258      
 Jakarta         2,319,578,500        2,778,167,700    
 Manila                190,160              132,356    
 Ho Chi Minh            81,608               75,217

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.