SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker on global growth fears

* Region sees foreign inflows despite losses * Malaysia sees $75.9 mln inflow; Jakarta $26.7 mln, Manila $12.2 mln * Singapore at 2-wk low; others down By Shihar Aneez BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday in moderate volume as a decline in new U.S. home sales added to concerns about slowing global growth, weighing on shares of resources and materials firms. Foreigners remained buyers, however, offering regional bourses some support. Malaysia saw net foreign inflows of 233.58 million ringgit ($75.9 million), Indonesia $26.7 million and the Philippines $12.2 million, though all three markets ended the day lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 0.6 percent at 1022 GMT. Singapore and Thailand both fell 0.5 percent, with Singapore's main index closing at two-week low, while the Philippines lost 0.3 percent. Indonesia and Malaysia both ended around 0.2 percent weaker. "The slowing global economy has become a concern again," said Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker Phillip Securities. Banks and petrochemical firms pulled the overall Thai market lower, and analysts expect a further correction next month as investors continue to take profits from a strong rally earlier this year. "I think the Thai market will see a correction next month as well before moving up," Charnyingyong said. Singapore gave up early gains after HSBC removed blue-chip Singapore Telecommunications Ltd from its top 10 Asian stocks equity portfolio, as it cut its rating for Singapore to underweight from overweight. Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC fell 2 percent, leading the overall index down. Analysts in Singapore expect the market to further consolidate until catalysts come from improved economic indicators from the U.S. in the near future. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2974.50 2990.08 -0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1582.98 1585.83 -0.18 Bangkok 1188.32 1194.44 -0.51 Jakarta 4031.71 4041.56 -0.24 Manila 5029.63 5042.44 -0.25 Ho Chi Minh 459.26 454.10 +1.14 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2974.50 2646.35 +12.40 Kuala Lumpur 1582.98 1530.73 +3.41 Bangkok 1188.32 1025.32 +15.90 Jakarta 4031.71 3821.99 +5.49 Manila 5029.63 4371.96 +15.04 Ho Chi Minh 459.26 351.55 +30.64 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 311,529,700 341,787,270 Kuala Lumpur 103,259,200 148,774,470 Bangkok 3,745,223 5,181,576 Jakarta 2,366,334,500 2,751,249,150 Manila 127,946 136,159 Ho Chi Minh 93,971 77,494 ($1 = 3.0770 Malaysian ringgits)