SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker on global growth fears
March 26, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker on global growth fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Region sees foreign inflows despite losses
    * Malaysia sees $75.9 mln inflow; Jakarta $26.7 mln, Manila
$12.2 mln
    * Singapore at 2-wk low; others down

    By Shihar Aneez	
    BANGKOK, March 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday in moderate volume as a decline in new
U.S. home sales added to concerns about slowing global growth,
weighing on shares of resources and materials firms. 	
    Foreigners remained buyers, however, offering regional
bourses some support.	
    Malaysia saw net foreign inflows of 233.58 million ringgit
($75.9 million), Indonesia $26.7 million and the Philippines
$12.2 million, though all three markets ended the day lower.	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was trading down 0.6 percent at 1022 GMT.	
    Singapore and Thailand both fell 0.5
percent, with Singapore's main index closing at two-week low,
while the Philippines lost 0.3 percent. Indonesia 
and Malaysia both ended around 0.2 percent weaker.	
    "The slowing global economy has become a concern again,"
said Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker
Phillip Securities.   	
    Banks and petrochemical firms pulled the overall Thai market
lower, and analysts expect a further correction next month as
investors continue to take profits from a strong rally earlier
this year. 	
    "I think the Thai market will see a correction next month as
well before moving up," Charnyingyong said. 	
    Singapore gave up early gains after HSBC removed blue-chip
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd from its top 10 Asian
stocks equity portfolio, as it cut its rating for Singapore to
underweight from overweight. 	
    Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC fell 2
percent, leading the overall index down. 	
    Analysts in Singapore expect the market to further
consolidate until catalysts come from improved economic
indicators from the U.S. in the near future. 	
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Kim
Coghill)	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2974.50       2990.08       -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.98       1585.83       -0.18
 Bangkok            1188.32       1194.44       -0.51 
 Jakarta            4031.71       4041.56       -0.24
 Manila             5029.63       5042.44       -0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         459.26        454.10       +1.14
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2974.50       2646.35      +12.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.98       1530.73       +3.41
 Bangkok            1188.32       1025.32      +15.90 
 Jakarta            4031.71       3821.99       +5.49
 Manila             5029.63       4371.96      +15.04
 Ho Chi Minh         459.26        351.55      +30.64
    	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         311,529,700          341,787,270      
 Kuala Lumpur      103,259,200          148,774,470      
 
 Bangkok            3,745,223            5,181,576      
 Jakarta         2,366,334,500        2,751,249,150    
 Manila                127,946              136,159    
 Ho Chi Minh            93,971               77,494
 ($1 = 3.0770 Malaysian ringgits)

