SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on Bernanke comments; Thai near record high
March 27, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on Bernanke comments; Thai near record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia, Indonesia see solid foreign inflows
    * Energy stocks boost Thailand to near record high
    * Singapore recovers from 2-wk low, Indonesia at 8-month
high

    By Shihar Aneez	
    BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
gained on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
signaled ultra-loose monetary policy would continue. 	
    Foreign investors bought shares in Indonesia and Malaysia
with a net inflow of $54.4 million and $105.1 million
respectively on Tuesday.	
    Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday made clear
that the central bank is in no rush to reverse its ultra-loose
monetary policy after responding aggressively to a deep
recession. 	
     "Bernanke's words that monetary policy will be loose will
provide a short term catalyst for the markets. Overall the trend
is upwards but it's going to be slow for the rest of the year,"
said a trader. 	
    Indonesia gained 1.2 percent to a near eight-month
high, Singapore jumped 1.5 percent, recovering from a
two-week low, and Thailand ended 1.6 percent firmer to
1,207.29 points, near its record closing high of 1,207.67 hit on
Wednesday last week. 	
    Malaysia edged up 0.3 percent and the Philippines
 gained 1 percent. 	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was trading 1.7 percent firmer at 0943 GMT.	
    Jakarta's main index reached 4,079.38 points, its highest
close since Aug. 4, last year led by 1.8 percent gain in
Indonesian auto distributor PT Astra International Tbk 
and 1.3 percent in Bank Central Asia Tbk PT. 	
    "If the global economy is bad, it is good for Indonesian
markets as the economy doesn't predominantly rely on exports. We
see the index gaining to the 4,500 level led by banks and
consumer sectors," said  Harry Su, head of research at
Jakarta-based Bahana Securities. 	
    Energy stocks helped boost the market with 2.3 percent rise
in the country's top oil firm PTT PCL and 2.9 percent
in PTT Exploration and Production PCL.	
    	
    (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Ed Lane	
       	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3018.91       2974.50       +1.49
 Kuala Lumpur       1588.10       1582.98       +0.32
 Bangkok            1205.81       1188.32       +1.60 
 Jakarta            4079.38       4031.71       +1.88
 Manila             5078.10       5029.63       +0.96
 Ho Chi Minh         445.92        459.26       -2.90
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3018.91       2646.35      +14.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1588.10       1530.73       +3.75
 Bangkok            1205.81       1025.32      +17.60 
 Jakarta            4079.38       3821.99       +6.73
 Manila             5078.10       4371.96      +16.15
 Ho Chi Minh         445.92        351.55      +26.84
    	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         356,513,600          341,584,750      
 Kuala Lumpur      156,122,100          148,377,900      
 
 Bangkok            4,085,349            5,177,768      
 Jakarta         3,196,791,000        2,729,996,183    
 Manila                158,306              138,006    
 Ho Chi Minh           120,880               79,475
 ($1 = 3.0800 Malaysian ringgit)

