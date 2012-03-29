FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up with inflows; growth woes weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Region continue to attract inflows despite volatility
    * Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila end up after seesaw session

    By Shihar Aneez	
    March 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly firmer on Thursday in moderate volume as investors
cautiously bought risky assets amid growing concerns over
slowing economic growth in China and the United States. 	
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines ended
up 0.4 percent after seesaw sessions while shares in Malaysia
 edged up 0.1 percent. 	
    The Singapore benchmark fell 0.7 percent, Vietnam
 closed 1.5 percent weaker, and Thailand ended
flat. 	
    Data overnight highlighted the fact that while the U.S.
economy is slowly improving, it is not building up much
momentum.  	
    New orders for U.S. durable goods increased only modestly in
February, missing analyst forecasts, and a gauge of future
business investment also fell short of expectations, raising the
prospect of sluggish first-quarter economic growth.
  	
    Resurfacing jitters about a hard economic landing for China,
the world's second-largest economy, also sapped sentiment.	
    "Weakness in the major economies will affect trading and
investment and thus they could derail the growth momentum," said
Jose Vistan, an equity analyst at Manila-based AB Capital
Securities. 	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was trading down 0.9 percent at 0949 GMT.	
    Despite volatility in the region, foreign investors have
been buying shares, with Malaysia and Indonesia enjoying inflows
of $74.1 million and $51.5 respectively on Thursday. 	
    That helped Malaysia to see $299.23 million inflow and
Indonesia to receive $189 million so far for the week.	
    Thailand received a foreign inflow of nearly 4.36 billion
Thai baht ($141.7 million) and the Philippines saw $48.8 million
in the first three days of the week.	
    In Jakarta, a series of better 2011 earnings reports helped
the index recover from the early loss due to disappointing U.S.
data on new orders for durable goods, said Yasmin Soulisa, an
equity analyst at Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas. 	
    "Investors tend to move away from mining sectors as the
prospect of growth is hit by the slowing down in China," She
said. 	
    In Singapore, big caps drove down the market, with a loss of
1.4 percent in United Overseas Bank and a fall of 1.2
percent in casino operator Genting Singapore.	
	
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2994.09       3015.98       -0.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1585.44       1583.75       +0.11
 Bangkok            1203.91       1202.75       -0.01
 Jakarta            4105.17       4090.57       +0.36 
 Manila             5085.24       5067.66       +0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         439.63        446.32       -1.50
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2994.09       2646.35      +13.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1585.44       1530.73       +3.57
 Bangkok            1203.91       1025.32      +17.42
 Jakarta            4105.17       3821.99       +7.41
 Manila             5085.24       4371.96      +16.31
 Ho Chi Minh         439.63        351.55      +25.05
    	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         247,445,000          332,262,397      
 Kuala Lumpur      118,612,700          147,465,257      
 
 Bangkok             3,774,169            5,167,850      
 Jakarta         3,428,539,000        2,761,343,667    
 Manila                159,137              140,586    
 Ho Chi Minh            74,524               83,498
 ($1=3.0570 Malaysian ringgit)	
($1=30.7550 Thai baht)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

