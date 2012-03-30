FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; foreign inflows drive Malaysia, Indonesia
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
March 30, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; foreign inflows drive Malaysia, Indonesia

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Malaysia at record closing high, Jakarta at 8-mo high
    * Foreign investors bullish on region's stocks
    * Malaysia sees $463.8 mln inflow for the week
    * Bangkok bucks trend, ends 0.6 lower; others up

    By Shihar Aneez	
    March 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets mostly
gained on Friday to end the first quarter on a strong note, with
Malaysian equities closing at a record high on strong foreign
inflows and shares in Indonesia climbing to an eight-month top.	
    Despite volatility in the markets on concerns over slowing
economic growth in China and the United States, the region
witnessed strong foreign inflows for the week with Malaysia
leading, followed by Indonesia. 	
    Malaysia gained 0.7 percent to hit its record
closing high of 1,596.33 on Friday, with foreign inflows at
373.8 million Malaysian ringgit ($121.86 million), the country's
Stock Exchange data showed. 	
    Malaysia, the worst performing bourse in the region so far
this year with a 4.29 percent return, saw 1,339.97 million
ringgit ($436.83 million) in foreign inflows for this week. 	
    Foreign investors in the past have been interested mostly in
Malaysia's government securities, but now are turning their
attention to equities, said Gerald Ambrose, managing director,
at Aberdeen Asset Management in Malaysia.	
    Indonesia climbed to a fresh eight-month high before
closing the day up 0.4 percent with a net foreign buying of
$130.1 million, Reuters data showed, extending the week's
inflows to $319.1 million. 	
    Analysts in Jakarta said the market had been boosted mainly
by expectations of a credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's
in the near future. 	
    "I see some foreign houses upgrading Indonesia on
speculation the S&P might upgrade our credit rating to
investment grade soon after a cut in subsidy for fuels," said
Jemmy Paul, equity fund manager, at Jakarta-based Sucorinvest
Central Gani.	
    Indonesia's parliament is set to vote on a 33 percent fuel
price hike on Friday, to reduce a swelling subsidy bill that
threatens to undermine the budget discipline that led rating
agencies to lift the country to an investment grade status.
    	
    The region's other markets also gained with Singapore
 rising 0.6 percent, the Philippines ending 0.4
percent firmer and Vietnam edging 0.3 percent up. 	
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
 was trading 0.6 percent firmer at 1021 GMT.	
    Thailand bucked the trend to drop 0.6 percent, after
196.5 million in foreign inflows in the first four days of the
week. 	
    For the quarter, Hanoi was leading with a more than 25
percent gain. Bangkok and Manila have risen over 16 percent,
while Singapore has gained more than 13 percent and Jakarta 7.8
percent. 	
	
    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3010.46       2994.09       +0.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.33       1585.44       +0.69
 Bangkok            1196.77       1203.91       -0.59
 Jakarta            4121.55       4105.17       +0.40 
 Manila             5107.73       5085.24       +0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         441.03        439.63       +0.32
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3010.46       2646.35      +13.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.33       1530.73       +4.29
 Bangkok            1196.77       1025.32      +16.72
 Jakarta            4121.55       3821.99       +7.84
 Manila             5107.73       4371.96      +16.83
 Ho Chi Minh         441.03        351.55      +25.45
    	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         324,462,300          328,098,420      
 Kuala Lumpur      232,123,200          146,578,253      
 
 Bangkok             3,179,419            5,106,618      
 Jakarta         2,838,434,500        2,780,718,783    
 Manila                 75,875              144,141    
 Ho Chi Minh            67,123               84,820
 	
 (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.