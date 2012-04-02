FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-End higher, Malaysia at record
April 2, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-End higher, Malaysia at record

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, April 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday, with Malaysia's benchmark index hitting an
all-time high, as investors added positions in riskier assets
after surprisingly firm China manufacturing data.	
    Malaysia's main share index gained 0.5 percent to
1,603.8, while Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.1
percent to 4,166.1, the highest since August 2011.	
    Optimism in Indonesia was partly fuelled by the postponement
of fuel hike that has concerned market investors of rising
inflation, said analyst Yasmin Soulisa of broker Batavia
Prosperindo Sekuritas. 	
    Thailand inched up 0.2 percent and the Philippine
index reversed early losses to end up nearly 0.1 percent.	
    Singapore's main share index edged up 0.2 percent.	
    Shares in DBS Group Holdings are expected to fall
on Tuesday after Southeast Asia's biggest bank agreed to pay
$7.24 billion for Indonesia's Bank Danamon, offering a
52 percent premium for a middle-ranking lender with high funding
costs, raising questions on the price. 	
    DBS said trading in its shares will resume on Tuesday.	
    Vietnam was closed on Monday for a national holiday.	
  (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Anshuman Daga)	
     	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3016.07       3010.46       +0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.78       1596.33       +0.47
 Bangkok            1199.09       1196.77       +0.19
 Jakarta            4166.07       4121.55       +1.08
 Manila             5110.86       5107.73       +0.06
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3016.07       2646.35      +13.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.78       1530.73       +4.77
 Bangkok            1199.09       1025.32      +16.95 
 Jakarta            4166.07       3821.99       +9.00
 Manila             5110.86       4371.96      +16.90
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         179,232,800          328,432,433      
 Kuala Lumpur      121,053,200          149,844,623      
 
 Bangkok             3,151,744            5,070,506      
 Jakarta         4,691,922,500        2,756,480,483    
 Manila                 43,444              143,472

