SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Indonesia hit record closing highs
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
April 3, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Indonesia hit record closing highs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks finished
mostly higher on Tuesday and both Indonesia and Malaysia hit
all-time closing highs as further signs of economic recovery in
the United States bolstered sentiment in the region. 	
    Jakarta's Composite Index climbed 1.2 percent to a
record high of 4,215.44, led by a 39 percent gain in PT Bank
Danamon Indonesia Tbk, also the most actively traded
stock on the bourse.	
    Shares in Indonesia's sixth-biggest lender surged after a
$7.2 billion takeover bid by Singapore's DBS Group.	
 	
    "The Danamon takeover is positive for sentiment towards
Indonesia's banking industry, signalling that it's still
performing well and attractive for foreign investors," said
Robby Hafil, a banking analyst at Trimegah Sekuritas.	
    DBS shares, the most actively traded on Singapore's bourse,
fell 2.8 percent, dragging the city-state's Straits Times Index
 0.04 percent lower and erasing early gains.	
    The Philippine index bucked the regional trend to
fall 1.1 percent after three days of gains.   	
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; 
Editing by Alan
Raybould)    	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3014.98       3016.07       -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1606.63       1603.78       +0.18
 Bangkok            1211.07       1199.09       +1.00
 Jakarta            4215.44       4166.07       +1.19
 Manila             5056.48       5110.86       -1.06
 Ho Chi Minh         445.77        441.03       +1.07
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3014.98       2646.35      +13.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1606.63       1530.73       +4.96
 Bangkok            1211.07       1025.32      +18.12
 Jakarta            4215.44       3821.99      +10.29
 Manila             5056.48       4371.96      +15.66
 Ho Chi Minh         445.77        351.55      +26.80
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         287,005,900          325,194,390      
 Kuala Lumpur      122,516,300          150,075,900      
 
 Bangkok             3,701,532            5,026,197      
 Jakarta         4,315,069,500        2,803,913,000    
 Manila                 86,037              139,535    
 Ho Chi Minh            59,846               85,698

