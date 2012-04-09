FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down, Singapore shares fall to month low
April 9, 2012 / 9:56 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down, Singapore shares fall to month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on
Monday as concerns over a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth
reduced investor appetite for risky assets in the region with
Singapore falling to a one-month low in light trading volume. 	
    Singapore fell 0.9 percent to hit its lowest since
March 7, Indonesia lost 0.3 percent led by financials
with a $9.3 million outflow and Malaysia ended 0.5
percent weaker to its lowest since March 29.	
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam closed 0.7 percent firmer.
Stock markets in Thailand and the Philippines 
were closed for a holiday.     	
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)	
 	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2960.10       2986.20       -0.87
 Kuala Lumpur       1591.28       1598.87       -0.47
 Jakarta            4154.07       4166.37       -0.30
 Ho Chi Minh         450.73        447.44       +0.74
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2960.10       2646.35      +11.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1591.28       1530.73       +3.96
 Jakarta            4154.07       3821.99       +8.69
 Ho Chi Minh         450.73        351.55      +28.21
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         125,925,600          299,721,883      
 Kuala Lumpur       89,005,700          143,436,697      
 
 Jakarta         4,301,363,600        2,849,556,200    
 Ho Chi Minh            66,301               86,798

