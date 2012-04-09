SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down, Singapore shares fall to month low

April 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Monday as concerns over a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth reduced investor appetite for risky assets in the region with Singapore falling to a one-month low in light trading volume. Singapore fell 0.9 percent to hit its lowest since March 7, Indonesia lost 0.3 percent led by financials with a $9.3 million outflow and Malaysia ended 0.5 percent weaker to its lowest since March 29. Bucking the trend, Vietnam closed 0.7 percent firmer. Stock markets in Thailand and the Philippines were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2960.10 2986.20 -0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1591.28 1598.87 -0.47 Jakarta 4154.07 4166.37 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 450.73 447.44 +0.74 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2960.10 2646.35 +11.86 Kuala Lumpur 1591.28 1530.73 +3.96 Jakarta 4154.07 3821.99 +8.69 Ho Chi Minh 450.73 351.55 +28.21 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 125,925,600 299,721,883 Kuala Lumpur 89,005,700 143,436,697 Jakarta 4,301,363,600 2,849,556,200 Ho Chi Minh 66,301 86,798