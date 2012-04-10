SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Philippine hit four-week lows; others up

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thai and Philippine shares fell to four-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by broad selling in regional markets, but most other Southeast Asian stock markets pushed higher amid selective buying in blue-chip firms. Thailand's main SET index ended down 1.4 percent at 1,165.61, falling at one point to 1,156.83, the lowest since March 13. Turnover was 80 percent of the 30-day average in a holiday thinned demand, with the market closed on April 13 and 16. Heavyweight energy and banking shares were among losers in Bangkok, with coal miner Banpu Pcl and Siam Commercial Bank Pcl each sliding more than 2 percent. The Philippine main index eased 0.33 percent. Late buying boosted other stock markets in the region, with Singapore rising 0.8 percent to end at its day's high of 2,982.44. Malaysian stocks rose 0.4 percent. (Editing by Kim Coghill) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2982.44 2960.10 +0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1597.17 1591.28 +0.37 Bangkok 1165.61 1182.41 -1.42 Jakarta 4149.80 4154.07 -0.10 Manila 5022.29 5038.92 -0.33 Ho Chi Minh 450.85 450.73 +0.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2982.44 2646.35 +12.70 Kuala Lumpur 1597.17 1530.73 +4.34 Bangkok 1165.61 1025.32 +13.68 Jakarta 4149.80 3821.99 +8.58 Manila 5022.29 4371.96 +14.88 Ho Chi Minh 450.85 351.55 +28.25 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 174,079,200 291,579,787 Kuala Lumpur 163,844,100 142,317,563 Bangkok 3,771,618 4,737,300 Jakarta 3,720,812,000 2,891,637,717 Manila 143,884 132,897 Ho Chi Minh 87,739 86,390