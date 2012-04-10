FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Philippine hit four-week lows; others up
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 10, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Philippine hit four-week lows; others up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 10 (Reuters) - Thai and Philippine shares
fell to four-week lows on Tuesday, weighed down by broad selling
in regional markets, but most other Southeast Asian stock
markets pushed higher amid selective buying in blue-chip firms.	
    Thailand's main SET index ended down 1.4 percent at
1,165.61, falling at one point to 1,156.83, the lowest since
March 13. Turnover was 80 percent of the 30-day average in a
holiday thinned demand, with the market closed on April 13 and
16.	
    Heavyweight energy and banking shares were among losers in
Bangkok, with coal miner Banpu Pcl and Siam Commercial
Bank Pcl each sliding more than 2 percent.	
    The Philippine main index eased 0.33 percent.	
    Late buying boosted other stock markets in the region, with
Singapore rising 0.8 percent to end at its day's high
of 2,982.44. Malaysian stocks rose 0.4 percent. 	
(Editing by Kim Coghill)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2982.44       2960.10       +0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1597.17       1591.28       +0.37
 Bangkok            1165.61       1182.41       -1.42
 Jakarta            4149.80       4154.07       -0.10
 Manila             5022.29       5038.92       -0.33
 Ho Chi Minh         450.85        450.73       +0.03
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2982.44       2646.35      +12.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1597.17       1530.73       +4.34
 Bangkok            1165.61       1025.32      +13.68
 Jakarta            4149.80       3821.99       +8.58
 Manila             5022.29       4371.96      +14.88
 Ho Chi Minh         450.85        351.55      +28.25
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         174,079,200          291,579,787      
 Kuala Lumpur      163,844,100          142,317,563      
 
 Bangkok             3,771,618            4,737,300      
 Jakarta         3,720,812,000        2,891,637,717    
 Manila                143,884              132,897    
 Ho Chi Minh            87,739               86,390

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.