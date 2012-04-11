FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thailand lead regional losses
April 11, 2012

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thailand lead regional losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell to their
lowest in nearly five weeks while Thai stocks hit four week lows
on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights such as
banking and commodities shares as risk aversion weighed on
global stocks.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 1.21
percent at 2,946.44, the lowest since March 8.	
    Thailand's benchmark SET index fell for the fourth
straight session, finishing down 0.95 percent, led by a 2.3
percent drop in the biggest firm by market value and top energy
firm PTT Pcl.	
    	
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2946.44       2982.44       -1.21
 Bangkok            1154.49       1165.61       -0.95
 Jakarta            4130.01       4149.80       -0.48
 Manila             5017.44       5022.29       -0.10
 Ho Chi Minh         458.74        450.85       +1.75
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2946.44       2646.35      +11.34
 Bangkok            1154.49       1025.32      +12.60
 Jakarta            4130.01       3821.99       +8.06
 Manila             5017.44       4371.96      +14.76
 Ho Chi Minh         458.74        351.55      +30.49
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         237,852,300          286,761,417      
 Bangkok             3,467,052            4,706,395      
 Jakarta         4,264,337,000        2,882,397,867    
 Manila                 74,826              133,597    
 Ho Chi Minh            99,438               87,136

