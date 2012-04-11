SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thailand lead regional losses

BANGKOK, April 11 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell to their lowest in nearly five weeks while Thai stocks hit four week lows on Wednesday, dragged lower by index heavyweights such as banking and commodities shares as risk aversion weighed on global stocks. Singapore's Straits Times Index ended down 1.21 percent at 2,946.44, the lowest since March 8. Thailand's benchmark SET index fell for the fourth straight session, finishing down 0.95 percent, led by a 2.3 percent drop in the biggest firm by market value and top energy firm PTT Pcl. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2946.44 2982.44 -1.21 Bangkok 1154.49 1165.61 -0.95 Jakarta 4130.01 4149.80 -0.48 Manila 5017.44 5022.29 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 458.74 450.85 +1.75 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2946.44 2646.35 +11.34 Bangkok 1154.49 1025.32 +12.60 Jakarta 4130.01 3821.99 +8.06 Manila 5017.44 4371.96 +14.76 Ho Chi Minh 458.74 351.55 +30.49 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 237,852,300 286,761,417 Bangkok 3,467,052 4,706,395 Jakarta 4,264,337,000 2,882,397,867 Manila 74,826 133,597 Ho Chi Minh 99,438 87,136