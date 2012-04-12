FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Snap losing streaks; Thai stocks outperform
April 12, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Snap losing streaks; Thai stocks outperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 12 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand and the
Philippines snapped four-day losing streaks in light volume on
Thursday along with positive sentiment across Southeast Asia as
investors bought beaten-down blue chips and resource shares.	
    Thailand's benchmark SET index climbed 1.3 percent,
with market turnover halving its average volume of the last 30
sessions. The Philippine index edged up 0.6 percent to a
one-week high of 5,046.78.	
    The Thai bourse said foreign investors sold shares worth a
net 1.43 billion baht ($46.28 million) on the session. The
market will be closed on April 13-16 for the Songkran holiday.	
    	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2978.14       2946.44       +1.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1601.27       1597.17       +0.26
 Bangkok            1169.45       1154.49       +1.30
 Jakarta            4139.54       4130.01       +0.23
 Manila             5046.78       5017.44       +0.58
 Ho Chi Minh         465.26        458.74       +1.42
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2978.14       2646.35      +12.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1601.27       1530.73       +4.61
 Bangkok            1169.45       1025.32      +14.06
 Jakarta            4139.54       3821.99       +8.31
 Manila             5046.78       4371.96      +15.44
 Ho Chi Minh         465.26        351.55      +32.35
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         211,661,300          281,721,013      
 Kuala Lumpur      145,620,500          143,689,990      
 
 Bangkok             2,381,564            4,689,581      
 Jakarta         4,377,851,000        2,954,614,100    
 Manila                 67,373              132,988    
 Ho Chi Minh           106,537               86,393

