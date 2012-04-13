FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia end at over one-week high
April 13, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Indonesia end at over one-week high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast stock markets gained on
Friday with Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines hitting
more than one-week closing highs as a better-than-expected
outcome for Italy's sovereign debt sale aided sentiment though
slower first quarter Chinese growth capped gains. 	
    The Philippines jumped 1 percent to its highest close
since April 2 led by holding firms. Indonesia rose 0.5
percent to its highest closing since April 5, while Malaysia
 closed 0.1 percent firmer.	
    Singapore edged up 0.3 percent with shares of
Keppel Corp Ltd jumping 2 percent after brokers issued
upbeat notes on the company following a record $4.1 billion
Brazil rig order.	
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam closed 0.6 percent weaker.
Thailand's stock market was closed for the Songkran
holiday.	
    	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2987.82       2978.14       +0.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.12       1601.27       +0.12
 Jakarta            4159.28       4139.54       +0.48
 Manila             5097.30       5046.78       +1.00
 Ho Chi Minh         462.52        465.26       -0.59
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2987.82       2646.35      +12.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.12       1530.73       +4.73
 Jakarta            4159.28       3821.99       +8.82
 Manila             5097.30       4371.96      +16.59
 Ho Chi Minh         462.52        351.55      +31.57
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         347,988,600          272,115,773      
 Kuala Lumpur      119,261,000          137,555,050      
 
 Jakarta         3,528,010,500        3,007,683,200    
 Manila                 95,290              132,494    
 Ho Chi Minh           122,016               85,745
 	
 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

