#Asia
April 16, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Manila at 4-wk high, Singapore 2-wk high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines stock market rose to a
four-week high and Singapore hit a two-week high on Monday, but
most other Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker after a
surge in Spanish bond yields renewed concerns about Europe's
debt crisis   and undermined investor appetite for riskier
assets. 	
    Singapore ended 0.1 percent up at its highest since
April 3, with oil rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd gaining
1.2 percent on a record $4.1 billion Brazil oil-rig order.	
    The Manila stock market rose 0.4 percent to its
highest since March 19. 	
    Indonesia fell 0.3 percent with net foreign selling
of $34 million, while Malaysia closed 0.4 percent
weaker. 	
    Vietnam closed 1.2 percent firmer. Thailand's stock
market was closed for the Songkran holiday.	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2992.12       2987.82       +0.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1597.51       1603.12       -0.35
 Jakarta            4146.58       4159.28       -0.31
 Manila             5117.46       5097.30       +0.40
 Ho Chi Minh         468.26        462.52       +1.24
 	
 Change year to date
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2992.12       2646.35      +13.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1597.51       1530.73       +4.36
 Jakarta            4146.58       3821.99       +8.49
 Manila             5117.46       4371.96      +17.05
 Ho Chi Minh         468.26        351.55      +33.20
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         257,069,900          271,491,230      
 Kuala Lumpur       95,090,300          135,211,970      
 
 Jakarta         3,488,421,500        3,013,969,650    
 Manila                 59,630              133,245    
 Ho Chi Minh            89,698               86,828
 	
 (Editing by Kim Coghill)

