SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms region amid outflows
April 17, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand underperforms region amid outflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 17 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell nearly 1
percent on Tuesday and shares in Singapore and Malaysia edged
lower as renewed worries about debt problems in Europe curbed
investors' appetite for riskier assets.	
    The Thai stock market saw net foreign outflows of around 800
million baht ($26 million) in the morning session, according to
broker Phillip Securities strategist Teerada Charnyingyong.	
    The market posted combined foreign outflows of $160 million
in past two sessions to April 12 before a four-day weekend.	
    "The Thai market still has a fairly high concerns about
Europe's debt problems, in line with the region. Investors are
uncertain of what to do and risk appetite is slowing down," said
Teerada of Phillip Securities.	
    Thailand had seen strong inflows this year, with $2.6
billion of net foreign purchases this year to April 12,
according to Thomson Reuters data.	
    Indonesia had $1.2 billion worth of foreign inflows
for the same period, with Vietnam's the Ho Chi Minh Stock
Exchange index reporting $23.57 of inflows for the
period, data showed. 	
    Thailand's benchmark index closed 0.8 percent lower,
with Singapore down 0.2 percent and Malaysia 
slipping 0.1 percent.	
    The Philippines and Indonesia bucked the trend,
rising 0.8 percent and 0.3 percent, resptively. Vietnam's main
index rose 1 percent.      	
(Editing by Kim Coghill)	
    	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2986.59       2992.12       -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.19       1597.51       -0.08
 Bangkok            1160.23       1169.45       -0.79
 Jakarta            4157.37       4146.58       +0.26
 Manila             5157.28       5117.46       +0.78
 Ho Chi Minh         472.84        468.26       +0.98
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2986.59       2646.35      +12.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.19       1530.73       +4.28
 Bangkok            1160.23       1025.32      +13.16
 Jakarta            4157.37       3821.99       +8.78
 Manila             5157.28       4371.96      +17.96
 Ho Chi Minh         472.84        351.55      +34.50
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         282,680,800          271,642,770      
 Kuala Lumpur      116,943,400          132,588,207      
 
 Bangkok             2,746,266            4,631,975      
 Jakarta         3,850,854,000        3,052,447,000    
 Manila                123,068              131,388    
 Ho Chi Minh           118,094               87,094

