SE Asia Stocks-Most mkts gain, Manila at record high

April 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with the Philippines at a record high, on improved demand for the region's riskier assets after a well-received Spanish debt auction and positive U.S. corporate earnings. The Philippines rose 0.6 percent to a record high of 5,219.29 in strong volume, surpassing Tuesday's peak of 5,186.52 and with banks leading gainers. Financials also helped the Malaysian bourse add 0.2 percent, with $29.79 million in foreign inflows, while energy counters helped the Thai exchange reverse the previous session's loss to end 0.7 percent firmer. Despite $15.2 million in foreign outflows, Indonesia gained 0.2 percent to the highest since April 5. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index added 0.5 percent to a more than two-week high, with Singapore Exchange Ltd up 1.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Bucking the trend, Vietnam's main index edged down 0.1 percent. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3000.58 2986.59 +0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1598.86 1596.19 +0.17 Bangkok 1168.05 1160.23 +0.67 Jakarta 4166.24 4157.37 +0.21 Manila 5186.20 5157.28 +0.56 Ho Chi Minh 472.16 472.84 -0.14 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3000.58 2646.35 +13.39 Kuala Lumpur 1598.86 1530.73 +4.45 Bangkok 1168.05 1025.32 +13.92 Jakarta 4166.24 3821.99 +9.01 Manila 5186.20 4371.96 +18.62 Ho Chi Minh 472.16 351.55 +34.31 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 228,979,700 272,162,870 Kuala Lumpur 116,565,500 131,896,947 Bangkok 3,113,048 4,592,151 Jakarta 4,389,149,500 3,097,409,600 Manila 153,801 126,353 Ho Chi Minh 143,503 87,586 ($1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Chris Lewis)