SE Asia Stocks-Most mkts gain, Manila at record high
April 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most mkts gain, Manila at record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Wednesday, with the Philippines at a record high, on improved
demand for the region's riskier assets after a well-received
Spanish debt auction and positive U.S. corporate earnings. 	
    The Philippines rose 0.6 percent to a record high of
5,219.29 in strong volume, surpassing Tuesday's peak of 5,186.52
and with banks leading gainers. 	
    Financials also helped the Malaysian bourse add 0.2
percent, with $29.79 million in foreign inflows, while energy
counters helped the Thai exchange reverse the previous
session's loss to end 0.7 percent firmer. 	
    Despite $15.2 million in foreign outflows, Indonesia 
gained 0.2 percent to the highest since April 5. Singapore's
benchmark Straits Times Index added 0.5 percent to a
more than two-week high, with Singapore Exchange Ltd 
up 1.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings. 	
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam's main index edged down
0.1 percent. 	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3000.58       2986.59       +0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1598.86       1596.19       +0.17
 Bangkok            1168.05       1160.23       +0.67
 Jakarta            4166.24       4157.37       +0.21
 Manila             5186.20       5157.28       +0.56
 Ho Chi Minh         472.16        472.84       -0.14
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3000.58       2646.35      +13.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1598.86       1530.73       +4.45
 Bangkok            1168.05       1025.32      +13.92
 Jakarta            4166.24       3821.99       +9.01
 Manila             5186.20       4371.96      +18.62
 Ho Chi Minh         472.16        351.55      +34.31
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         228,979,700          272,162,870      
 Kuala Lumpur      116,565,500          131,896,947      
 
 Bangkok             3,113,048            4,592,151      
 Jakarta         4,389,149,500        3,097,409,600    
 Manila                153,801              126,353    
 Ho Chi Minh           143,503               87,586
 ($1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Chris Lewis)

