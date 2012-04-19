FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand hits two-week high, others subdued
April 19, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand hits two-week high, others subdued

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks surged to a two-week high
on Thursday led by banking shares but most other stock markets
in the region ended flat or lower amid renewed concern over the
debt crisis in the euro zone.	
    Foreign inflow of $43.35 million also helped boost sentiment
on the Thai bourse with the jumping 1.5 percent to its
highest since April 4.  Both Siam Commercial Bank PCL 
and Kasikornbank PCL were among the big gainers.	
    But stocks in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam
fell. The Philippines, which hit a record high on
Wednesday, edged down 0.3 percent on profit taking, while
Indonesia finished 0.1 percent weaker with a foreign
outflow of $12.3 million.	
    Malaysia edged down 0.1 percent, but foreign
investors bought a net 205.32 million Malaysian ringgit ($66.99
million) worth shares from Kuala Lumpur. Vietnam, the
region's smallest market fell 1.1 percent. 	
    But Singapore ended 0.3 percent higher to highest
level since April 3.	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3008.21       3000.58       +0.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.62       1598.86       -0.14
 Bangkok            1185.34       1168.05       +1.48
 Jakarta            4163.72       4166.24       -0.06
 Manila             5173.28       5186.20       -0.25
 Ho Chi Minh         467.08        472.16       -1.08
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3008.21       2646.35      +13.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1596.62       1530.73       +4.30
 Bangkok            1185.34       1025.32      +15.61
 Jakarta            4163.72       3821.99       +8.94
 Manila             5173.28       4371.96      +18.33
 Ho Chi Minh         467.03        351.55      +32.86
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         243,040,600          266,280,100      
 Kuala Lumpur      132,253,100          130,000,127      
 
 Bangkok             2,836,407            4,538,001      
 Jakarta         3,759,603,000        3,183,788,133    
 Manila                 71,669              126,660    
 Ho Chi Minh           144,510               87,220
 	
	
($1 = 30.8350 Thai baht)	
($1 = 3.0648 Malaysian ringgits)	
	
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

