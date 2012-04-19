SE Asia Stocks-Thailand hits two-week high, others subdued

April 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks surged to a two-week high on Thursday led by banking shares but most other stock markets in the region ended flat or lower amid renewed concern over the debt crisis in the euro zone. Foreign inflow of $43.35 million also helped boost sentiment on the Thai bourse with the jumping 1.5 percent to its highest since April 4. Both Siam Commercial Bank PCL and Kasikornbank PCL were among the big gainers. But stocks in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam fell. The Philippines, which hit a record high on Wednesday, edged down 0.3 percent on profit taking, while Indonesia finished 0.1 percent weaker with a foreign outflow of $12.3 million. Malaysia edged down 0.1 percent, but foreign investors bought a net 205.32 million Malaysian ringgit ($66.99 million) worth shares from Kuala Lumpur. Vietnam, the region's smallest market fell 1.1 percent. But Singapore ended 0.3 percent higher to highest level since April 3. For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3008.21 3000.58 +0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1596.62 1598.86 -0.14 Bangkok 1185.34 1168.05 +1.48 Jakarta 4163.72 4166.24 -0.06 Manila 5173.28 5186.20 -0.25 Ho Chi Minh 467.08 472.16 -1.08 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3008.21 2646.35 +13.67 Kuala Lumpur 1596.62 1530.73 +4.30 Bangkok 1185.34 1025.32 +15.61 Jakarta 4163.72 3821.99 +8.94 Manila 5173.28 4371.96 +18.33 Ho Chi Minh 467.03 351.55 +32.86 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 243,040,600 266,280,100 Kuala Lumpur 132,253,100 130,000,127 Bangkok 2,836,407 4,538,001 Jakarta 3,759,603,000 3,183,788,133 Manila 71,669 126,660 Ho Chi Minh 144,510 87,220 ($1 = 30.8350 Thai baht) ($1 = 3.0648 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)