#Financials
April 20, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower on U.S. recovery worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on
Friday after disappointing U.S. data stirred doubts about the
strength of its economic  recovery, and on renewed concerns over
the euro zone debt crisis.  	
    Singapore ended 0.5 percent lower, falling from a
two-week high in thin trade, while Malaysia fell 0.3
percent to a three-week low despite $14.19 million of inflows.  	
    The Philippines and Vietnam fell 0.3 percent each.	
    Bucking the trend, Thailand gained 0.8 percent to
its highest since April 4, led by information and technology
shares. 	
    Indonesia rose 0.4 percent to its highest since
April 3, with $16.7 million of inflows. Trade was heavy, with 
top lender Bank Mandiri gaining 1.4 percent. 	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2994.48       3008.21       -0.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1591.85       1596.62       -0.30
 Bangkok            1194.60       1185.34       +0.78
 Jakarta            4181.37       4163.72       +0.42
 Manila             5156.46       5173.28       -0.33
 Ho Chi Minh         465.72        467.08       -0.29
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2994.48       2646.35      +13.16
 Kuala Lumpur       1591.85       1530.73       +3.99
 Bangkok            1194.60       1025.32      +16.51
 Jakarta            4181.37       3821.99       +9.40
 Manila             5156.46       4371.96      +17.94
 Ho Chi Minh         465.72        351.55      +32.48
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         160,414,200          262,727,100      
 Kuala Lumpur      116,218,800          128,637,057      
 
 Bangkok             3,377,225            4,473,935      
 Jakarta         4,176,617,000        3,242,936,667    
 Manila                 82,208              125,656    
 Ho Chi Minh           106,581               88,662
 ($1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgits)	
	
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Kim Coghill)

