SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower on U.S. recovery worries

April 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on Friday after disappointing U.S. data stirred doubts about the strength of its economic recovery, and on renewed concerns over the euro zone debt crisis. Singapore ended 0.5 percent lower, falling from a two-week high in thin trade, while Malaysia fell 0.3 percent to a three-week low despite $14.19 million of inflows. The Philippines and Vietnam fell 0.3 percent each. Bucking the trend, Thailand gained 0.8 percent to its highest since April 4, led by information and technology shares. Indonesia rose 0.4 percent to its highest since April 3, with $16.7 million of inflows. Trade was heavy, with top lender Bank Mandiri gaining 1.4 percent. For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2994.48 3008.21 -0.46 Kuala Lumpur 1591.85 1596.62 -0.30 Bangkok 1194.60 1185.34 +0.78 Jakarta 4181.37 4163.72 +0.42 Manila 5156.46 5173.28 -0.33 Ho Chi Minh 465.72 467.08 -0.29 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2994.48 2646.35 +13.16 Kuala Lumpur 1591.85 1530.73 +3.99 Bangkok 1194.60 1025.32 +16.51 Jakarta 4181.37 3821.99 +9.40 Manila 5156.46 4371.96 +17.94 Ho Chi Minh 465.72 351.55 +32.48 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 160,414,200 262,727,100 Kuala Lumpur 116,218,800 128,637,057 Bangkok 3,377,225 4,473,935 Jakarta 4,176,617,000 3,242,936,667 Manila 82,208 125,656 Ho Chi Minh 106,581 88,662 ($1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Kim Coghill)