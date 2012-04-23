FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower; Singapore at 2-week low
April 23, 2012 / 10:05 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly lower; Singapore at 2-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets extended
losses on Monday for a third day running on renewed worries over
the euro zone debt crisis and further signs of weakness in
European economies. 	
    Singapore fell 1.1 percent to a near two-week low
in thin trade and Thailand eased 0.4 percent from a
two-week high, led by energy shares. 	
    Indonesia ended down 0.6 percent at a one-week low
in heavy volume, with $7.2 million of foreign outflows, after
credit rating agency Standard and Poor's said it was not
prepared to upgrade the country's sovereign rating to investment
grade status, as had been widely expected.	
    S&P maintained its positive outlook on the rating, but said
it was concerned by signs of "policy slippages". 	
    Despite $28.6 million of foreign inflowd, Malaysia 
fell 0.5 percent to its lowest since March 26, while Vietnam
 edged down 0.1 percent in light volume.	
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines inched up 0.1
percent in improved volume compared to the market's 30-day
average volume. 	
    Regional markets reacted positively to a survey that showed
China's factory activity was stabilising, but were hit by late
selling as European markets and U.S. stock futures fell.     	
For Asian Companies click:  	
For Asia-Pacific News click:  	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports click:	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2962.35       2994.48       -1.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1583.80       1591.85       -0.51
 Bangkok            1189.35       1194.60       -0.44
 Jakarta            4155.49       4181.37       -0.62
 Manila             5163.09       5156.46       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         465.17        465.42       -0.12
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2962.35       2646.35      +11.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1583.80       1530.73       +3.47
 Bangkok            1189.35       1025.32      +16.00
 Jakarta            4155.49       3821.99       +8.73
 Manila             5163.09       4371.96      +18.10
 Ho Chi Minh         465.17        351.55      +32.32
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         160,560,200          256,262,933      
 Kuala Lumpur      125,310,500          128,238,337      
 
 Bangkok             3,949,006            4,406,145      
 Jakarta         5,036,229,000        3,300,876,467    
 Manila                161,473              124,162    
 Ho Chi Minh            66,380               89,195
 ($1 = 3.0646 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Kim Coghill)

