SE Asia Stocks-Mostly recover; Thailand outperforms
#Energy
April 24, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly recover; Thailand outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets rose on
Tuesday and snapped three-day losing streaks, but concerns over
Europe remained as political uncertainty and slumping business
raised fears over a sustained recession there.   	
    Thailand outperformed, adding 0.9 percent to end at
a three-week high led by energy shares with PTT Exploration and
Production gaining 2.1 percent. 	
    Singapore rose 0.4 percent in light volume helped
by property firms with shopping centre developer CapitaMalls
Asia and its parent CapitaLand climbing 2
percent and 1.4 percent respectively. 	
    Indonesia ended 0.4 percent firmer with a $25.7
million foreign inflow, while the Philippines and Vietnam
 each edged up 0.1 percent. 	
    Despite $25.21 million net foreign buying, Malaysia 
ended 0.1 percent weaker in moderate volume. 	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2974.37       2962.35       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.28       1583.80       -0.10
 Bangkok            1199.86       1189.35       +0.88
 Jakarta            4170.35       4155.49       +0.36
 Manila             5169.60       5163.09       +0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         465.65        465.17       +0.10
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2974.37       2646.35      +12.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.28       1530.73       +3.37
 Bangkok            1199.86       1025.32      +17.02
 Jakarta            4170.35       3821.99       +9.11
 Manila             5169.60       4371.96      +18.24
 Ho Chi Minh         465.65        351.55      +32.46
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         172,186,400          251,626,143      
 Kuala Lumpur      127,608,200          128,974,013      
 
 Bangkok             3,850,803            4,346,110      
 Jakarta         4,766,549,500        3,393,721,150    
 Manila                230,375              126,528    
 Ho Chi Minh            88,339               88,775
 ($1 = 3.0687 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

