SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up; Manila outperforms
#Financials
April 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up; Manila outperforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets posted modest gains on Wednesday as investors
selectively bought beaten-down blue chips late in the session
but markets remained cautious ahead of results from a U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting.	
    The Philippine index edged up 0.7 percent, climbing
at one point to an intraday record high of 5,226.54.	
    Thailand's benchmark SET index ended up 0.13
percent, with gains limited by thin trading volume. It hit a
three-week high of 1,204.73 in early trade.   	
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2979.78       2974.37       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.35       1582.28       -0.19
 Bangkok            1201.36       1199.86       +0.13
 Jakarta            4163.64       4170.35       -0.16
 Manila             5204.84       5169.60       +0.68
 Ho Chi Minh         472.87        465.65       +1.55
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2979.78       2646.35      +12.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.35       1530.73       +3.18
 Bangkok            1201.36       1025.32      +17.17
 Jakarta            4163.64       3821.99       +8.94
 Manila             5204.84       4371.96      +19.05
 Ho Chi Minh         472.87        351.55      +34.51
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         166,286,000          250,776,273      
 Kuala Lumpur      118,145,200          128,175,267      
 
 Bangkok             3,647,533            4,302,879      
 Jakarta         4,692,779,500        3,466,781,983    
 Manila                284,085              129,046    
 Ho Chi Minh            88,090               89,227

