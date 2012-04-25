SE Asia Stocks-Most edge up; Manila outperforms

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Wednesday as investors selectively bought beaten-down blue chips late in the session but markets remained cautious ahead of results from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The Philippine index edged up 0.7 percent, climbing at one point to an intraday record high of 5,226.54. Thailand's benchmark SET index ended up 0.13 percent, with gains limited by thin trading volume. It hit a three-week high of 1,204.73 in early trade. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2979.78 2974.37 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1579.35 1582.28 -0.19 Bangkok 1201.36 1199.86 +0.13 Jakarta 4163.64 4170.35 -0.16 Manila 5204.84 5169.60 +0.68 Ho Chi Minh 472.87 465.65 +1.55 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2979.78 2646.35 +12.60 Kuala Lumpur 1579.35 1530.73 +3.18 Bangkok 1201.36 1025.32 +17.17 Jakarta 4163.64 3821.99 +8.94 Manila 5204.84 4371.96 +19.05 Ho Chi Minh 472.87 351.55 +34.51 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 166,286,000 250,776,273 Kuala Lumpur 118,145,200 128,175,267 Bangkok 3,647,533 4,302,879 Jakarta 4,692,779,500 3,466,781,983 Manila 284,085 129,046 Ho Chi Minh 88,090 89,227