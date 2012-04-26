FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most higher, Philippine at record high
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most higher, Philippine at record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Philippine shares climbing
to fresh all-time highs and Thai stocks hitting their highest in
more than three weeks on optimism fuelled by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's commitment to support growth.	
    Fund flows appeared favourable, with the Philippines 
posting $16.5 million worth of foreign buying, Thomson Reuters
data showed. Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought
shares for 138.70 million ringgit ($45.35 million).	
    Vietnamese stocks bucked the regional trend to fall
0.56 percent after two sessions of gains.	
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2981.47       2979.78       +0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.69       1579.35       +0.02
 Bangkok            1209.27       1201.36       +0.66
 Jakarta            4180.31       4163.64       +0.40
 Manila             5218.97       5204.84       +0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         470.21        472.87       -0.56
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2981.47       2646.35      +12.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.69       1530.73       +3.20
 Bangkok            1209.27       1025.32      +17.94
 Jakarta            4180.31       3821.99       +9.38
 Manila             5218.97       4371.96      +19.37
 Ho Chi Minh         470.21        351.55      +33.75
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         230,559,000          249,552,170      
 Kuala Lumpur      110,104,700          127,793,163      
 
 Bangkok             3,692,587            4,274,879      
 Jakarta         4,586,659,500        3,553,802,200    
 Manila                126,872              136,105    
 Ho Chi Minh            96,326               90,064

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.