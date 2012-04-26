SE Asia Stocks-Most higher, Philippine at record high

BANGKOK, April 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Philippine shares climbing to fresh all-time highs and Thai stocks hitting their highest in more than three weeks on optimism fuelled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to support growth. Fund flows appeared favourable, with the Philippines posting $16.5 million worth of foreign buying, Thomson Reuters data showed. Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares for 138.70 million ringgit ($45.35 million). Vietnamese stocks bucked the regional trend to fall 0.56 percent after two sessions of gains. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2981.47 2979.78 +0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1579.69 1579.35 +0.02 Bangkok 1209.27 1201.36 +0.66 Jakarta 4180.31 4163.64 +0.40 Manila 5218.97 5204.84 +0.27 Ho Chi Minh 470.21 472.87 -0.56 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2981.47 2646.35 +12.66 Kuala Lumpur 1579.69 1530.73 +3.20 Bangkok 1209.27 1025.32 +17.94 Jakarta 4180.31 3821.99 +9.38 Manila 5218.97 4371.96 +19.37 Ho Chi Minh 470.21 351.55 +33.75 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 230,559,000 249,552,170 Kuala Lumpur 110,104,700 127,793,163 Bangkok 3,692,587 4,274,879 Jakarta 4,586,659,500 3,553,802,200 Manila 126,872 136,105 Ho Chi Minh 96,326 90,064