#Asia
April 27, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most reverse early gains; banks fall in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 27 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell on
Friday as investors sold banks on concerns about new bank
ownership rules while other markets in the region reversed early
gains to end lower amid euro zone debt concerns.	
    Indonesia's benchmark stock index ended down 0.39
percent, led by a 1.67 percent drop in the Jakarta Finance Index
.	
    Shares in Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk tumbled 6.4
percent after Indonesia's central bank said it would issue new
bank ownership rules next month and then review plans by
Singapore's DBS Group to acquire Indonesia's
sixth-largest lender.	
    The Philippine index fell nearly 1 percent, erasing
Thursday's 0.7 percent gain to an all-time high.	
 (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Nick Macfie)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2981.58       2981.47        0.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1567.80       1579.69       -0.75
 Bangkok            1211.78       1209.27       +0.21
 Jakarta            4163.98       4180.31       -0.39
 Manila             5169.05       5218.97       -0.96
 Ho Chi Minh         473.77        470.21       +0.76
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2981.58       2646.35      +12.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1567.80       1530.73       +2.42
 Bangkok            1211.78       1025.32      +18.19
 Jakarta            4163.98       3821.99       +8.95
 Manila             5169.05       4371.96      +18.23
 Ho Chi Minh         473.77        351.55      +34.77
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         234,431,000          243,147,283      
 Kuala Lumpur      116,826,700          125,854,310      
 
 Bangkok             3,661,450            4,209,377      
 Jakarta         3,632,786,500        3,633,971,167    
 Manila                160,155              135,449    
 Ho Chi Minh            86,179               91,139

