FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up for 2nd day, region edges up
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 6, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia up for 2nd day, region edges up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares jumped 3.3
percent on Wednesday, helping them post their biggest daily
gains since September, while Thai shares snapped their
two-session losing streak as banking shares rose after losses.	
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended at 3,841.33, gaining
for a second straight day as the technically oversold market
lured bargain hunters.	
    Buying momentum has picked up, with Indonesia's index
climbing above the "oversold" mark. Its 14-day relative strength
index (RSI) closed at 40.5, compared with 28.9 on Tuesday and
17.95 on Monday. A level of 30 or lower indicates the market is
oversold.	
    Among advancers, shares of the world's biggest microlender
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 11.2 percent thanks to
its strong loan growth, a broker said.	
    The Thai SET index rose 1.7 percent to 1,117.95,
partly lifted by gains in banking shares. But dealers
said the market still faced headwinds.	
    "This was very much a short term relief rally. I do not
think we have seen the bottom of this move and I think foreign
funds remain nervous both of a global slowdown and domestic
political concerns," said Andrew Yates, head of international
equity sales at broker Asia Plus Securities.	
    Singapore's main index was up 1.8 percent . Stocks
in Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam 
rose 0.6 percent, 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.	
    	
    	
    (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta;
Editing by Ed Lane)	
    (viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com +66 2 648 9733
Reuters Messaging:
viparat.jantraprapaweth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2760.83       2712.31       +1.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1569.43       1560.36       +0.58
 Bangkok            1117.95       1099.15       +1.71
 Jakarta            3841.33       3717.88       +3.32
 Manila             4966.58       4925.67       +0.83
 Ho Chi Minh         426.39        421.02       +1.28
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2760.83       2646.35       +4.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1569.43       1530.73       +2.53
 Bangkok            1117.95       1025.32       +9.03
 Jakarta            3841.33       3821.99       +0.51
 Manila             4966.58       4371.96      +13.60
 Ho Chi Minh         426.39        351.55      +21.29
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         297,675,300          268,671,177      
 Kuala Lumpur      111,143,800          125,608,383      
 
 Bangkok             4,290,661            4,672,836      
 Jakarta         3,836,962,000        3,150,140,467    
 Manila                 52,673              106,398    
 Ho Chi Minh            91,501               89,902

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.