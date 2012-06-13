FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks dip on refiners; others mixed
June 13, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks dip on refiners; others mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes fell on Thursday as escalating euro zone worries kept
investors on the sidelines ahead of a crucial election in Greece
over the weekend with Thailand and Singapore leading the
declines.	
    Thailand's benchmark SET index ended down 0.4
percent at 1,158.22, led by a 4 percent drop in top refiner Thai
Oil Pcl on concerns about second-quarter earnings.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index finished down 0.4
percent at 2,786.88.	
    Stocks in Malaysia and Indonesia were little
changed, edging up 0.01 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.
Vietnam was down 0.13 percent while the Philippines
 gained 0.7 percent, resuming trade after a market holiday
on Tuesday.	
    Shares in Indonesian cement firms rose on the back of strong
domestic cement sales. Semen Gresik Tbk jumped 3.2
percent while Holcim Indonesia Tbk gained 2.1 percent.	
    Broker Macquarie Research said Semen Gresik was its top
pick.	
    "We maintain our overweight stance on Indonesian cement due
to healthy margins despite abundant new capacity and still
strong demand drivers. Our top pick is Semen Gresik," it said in
a report.	
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2786.88       2797.08       -0.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1576.23       1576.07       +0.01
 Bangkok            1158.22       1162.93       -0.41
 Jakarta            3860.46       3852.58       +0.20 
 Manila             5109.61       5075.85       +0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         427.61        428.16       -0.13
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2786.88       2646.35       +5.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1576.23       1530.73       +2.97
 Bangkok            1158.22       1025.32      +12.96
 Jakarta            3860.46       3821.99       +1.01
 Manila             5109.61       4371.96      +16.87
 Ho Chi Minh         427.61        351.55      +21.64
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         354,343,200          283,834,637      
 Kuala Lumpur      119,033,800          123,858,403      
 
 Bangkok             5,794,904            4,795,651      
 Jakarta         3,423,307,000        2,836,456,517    
 Manila                105,254               87,561    
 Ho Chi Minh            84,089               88,080

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
