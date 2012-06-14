FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 1-week low, Manila rise ends
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia at 1-week low, Manila rise ends

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell along with other world markets on Thursday, led by losses
in commodity-linked shares that came under selling pressure amid
global price weakness.	
    News that Spain's 10-year bond yields hit a euro-era record
of 7 percent on Wednesday kept investors cautious about the debt
situation in Europe, brokers in the region said.	
    Among underperformers, Jakarta's Composite Index 
fell 1.8 percent to 3,791.62, its lowest close since June 6, and
the Philippine index ended down 1.7 percent, reversing
two sessions of gains.	
    Indonesia's biggest coal miner Bumi Resources Tbk 
plunged 8.9 percent, and Philippine Aboitiz Power Corp 
shed 3.1 percent.  	
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)	
    	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2773.81       2786.88       -0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1570.94       1576.23       -0.34
 Bangkok            1153.01       1158.22       -0.45
 Jakarta            3791.62       3860.46       -1.78
 Manila             5020.85       5109.61       -1.74
 Ho Chi Minh         425.28        427.61       -0.54
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2773.81       2646.35       +4.82
 Kuala Lumpur       1570.94       1530.73       +2.63
 Bangkok            1153.01       1025.32      +12.45
 Jakarta            3791.62       3821.99       -0.79
 Manila             5020.85       4371.96      +14.84
 Ho Chi Minh         425.85        351.55      +21.13
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         203,339,200          287,216,713      
 Kuala Lumpur      107,620,000          124,082,800      
 
 Bangkok             5,008,760            4,866,717      
 Jakarta         3,117,309,000        2,840,870,483    
 Manila                106,839               87,798    
 Ho Chi Minh            46,932               86,941

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
