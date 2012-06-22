FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on gloomy global outlook
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 22, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on gloomy global outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
weaker on Friday as fears over weaker global economic growth hit
investor appetite for risky assets.
     U.S manufacturing grew in June at its slowest pace in 11
months, an industry survey showed on Thursday, and data showed
the euro zone's private sector shrinking at its fastest pace in
three years this month, while Chinese manufacturing contracted
for an eighth straight month. 
    Indonesia, the region's worst performing market this
year, lost 0.3 percent with a $49 million foreign outflow and
Thailand fell 0.5 percent to a two-week low. Singapore
 edged down 0.1 percent and Vietnam ended 0.9
percent weaker to its lowest since June 14. 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia edged up 0.1 with
a$22.07 million inflow, extending net foreign buying to $79
million in the last four sessions.     
    The Philippines, the region's second best performer
after Vietnam, also ended 0.2 percent firmer led by a 2.9
percent gain for Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT)
, which has the country's biggest market capitalisation.
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
 
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2828.09       2830.15       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.07       1601.43       +0.10
 Bangkok            1152.91       1159.05       -0.53
 Jakarta            3889.52       3901.79       -0.31
 Manila             5120.07       5109.43       +0.21
 Ho Chi Minh         427.17        431.14       -0.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2828.09       2646.35       +6.87
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.07       1530.73       +4.73
 Bangkok            1152.91       1025.32      +12.44
 Jakarta            3889.52       3821.99       +1.77
 Manila             5120.07       4371.96      +17.11
 Ho Chi Minh         427.17        351.55      +21.51
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         201,026,600          280,733,217      
 Kuala Lumpur      171,713,100          127,852,080      
 
 Bangkok             3,668,156            4,685,476      
 Jakarta         2,389,715,000        2,815,027,783    
 Manila                 99,356               83,756    
 

($1 = 3.1765 Malaysian ringgit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.