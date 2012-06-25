SE Asia Stocks-Lower; Philippine up on earnings hopes

BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mostly lower on Monday, after a range-bound session, with Philippine shares bucking the trend as large cap stocks such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) rose on hopes of better earnings. The Philippine benchmark stock index rose 0.9 percent to its highest close in six weeks, led by a 4.9 percent gain by top telecoms firm PLDT, which was also the most actively traded. The outlook for Philippine companies' earnings was attractive, including telecoms, conglomerates and power firms, said Oliver Plana, head of sales at AsiaSec Equities Inc in Manila. "The domestic market increasingly got good foreign buying interest. It is because of good macro numbers and the profit expectation has gone up," he said. Overall, the emerging region's investors remained wary of persistent fears about Europe's debt crisis and fresh concerns about global economic growth. Malaysia ended flat, climbing at one point to an intraday record high of 1,611.50. (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2815.26 2828.09 -0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1603.07 0.00 Bangkok 1147.43 1152.91 -0.48 Jakarta 3857.59 3889.52 -0.82 Manila 5167.20 5120.07 +0.92 Ho Chi Minh 424.12 427.17 -0.71 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2815.26 2646.35 +6.38 Kuala Lumpur 1603.12 1530.73 +4.73 Bangkok 1147.43 1025.32 +11.91 Jakarta 3857.59 3821.99 +0.93 Manila 5167.20 4371.96 +18.19 Ho Chi Minh 424.12 351.55 +20.64 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 178,891,800 274,056,583 Kuala Lumpur 129,318,600 130,163,547 Bangkok 3,124,264 4,554,490 Jakarta 1,878,919,000 2,800,955,117 Manila 118,744 82,123 Ho Chi Minh 62,794 72,554