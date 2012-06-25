FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Lower; Philippine up on earnings hopes
June 25, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Lower; Philippine up on earnings hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Monday, after a range-bound session, with
Philippine shares bucking the trend as large cap stocks such as
Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) rose on
hopes of better earnings.
    The Philippine benchmark stock index rose 0.9 percent
to its highest close in six weeks, led by a 4.9 percent gain by
top telecoms firm PLDT, which was also the most actively traded.
    The outlook for Philippine companies' earnings was
attractive, including telecoms, conglomerates and power firms,
said Oliver Plana, head of sales at AsiaSec Equities Inc in
Manila.
    "The domestic market increasingly got good foreign buying
interest. It is because of good macro numbers and the profit
expectation has gone up," he said.
    Overall, the emerging region's investors remained wary of
persistent fears about Europe's debt crisis and fresh concerns
about global economic growth. Malaysia ended flat,
climbing at one point to an intraday record high of 1,611.50.
 (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2815.26       2828.09       -0.45
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.12       1603.07        0.00
 Bangkok            1147.43       1152.91       -0.48
 Jakarta            3857.59       3889.52       -0.82
 Manila             5167.20       5120.07       +0.92
 Ho Chi Minh         424.12        427.17       -0.71
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2815.26       2646.35       +6.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1603.12       1530.73       +4.73
 Bangkok            1147.43       1025.32      +11.91
 Jakarta            3857.59       3821.99       +0.93
 Manila             5167.20       4371.96      +18.19
 Ho Chi Minh         424.12        351.55      +20.64
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         178,891,800          274,056,583      
 Kuala Lumpur      129,318,600          130,163,547      
 
 Bangkok             3,124,264            4,554,490      
 Jakarta         1,878,919,000        2,800,955,117    
 Manila                118,744               82,123    
 Ho Chi Minh            62,794               72,554

