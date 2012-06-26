FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing streak
#Asia
June 26, 2012 / 10:42 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 26 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand and
Indonesia eked out small gains on Tuesday after three straight
losing sessions as investors bought recently beaten down
energy-linked shares buoyed by a rebound in oil prices.
    Thai SET index edged up 0.32 percent, led by the
energy subindex which advanced 0.17 percent. Energy
shares were down 1.7 percent in 2012 due to weak appetite for
riskier assets and its exposure to weak global economy.
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.6 percent, with
commodities shares contributing the most to the gains. Harum
Energy Tbk rose 4.6 percent, while Adaro Energy
 jumped 4.5 percent.
    Others in the region ended mixed. The Philippine main index
 extended its gains for a third session, adding 0.5
percent. Vietnam fell for a fourth session, ending 1.2 percent
lower at its lowest close in three weeks.
(Editing by Anand Basu)
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2805.63       2815.26       -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1594.10       1603.12       -0.56
 Bangkok            1151.09       1147.43       +0.32
 Jakarta            3881.40       3857.59       +0.62
 Manila             5193.84       5167.20       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         419.19        424.12       -1.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2805.63       2646.35       +6.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1594.10       1530.73       +4.14
 Bangkok            1151.09       1025.32      +12.27
 Jakarta            3881.40       3821.99       +1.55
 Manila             5193.84       4371.96      +18.80
 Ho Chi Minh         419.19        351.55      +19.24
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         254,438,700          271,855,980      
 Kuala Lumpur      133,482,400          130,926,927      
 
 Bangkok             3,114,554            4,450,797      
 Jakarta         2,418,004,500        2,761,824,817    
 Manila                 67,318               84,202    
 Ho Chi Minh            50,515               70,966

