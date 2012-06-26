SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing streak

BANGKOK, June 26 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand and Indonesia eked out small gains on Tuesday after three straight losing sessions as investors bought recently beaten down energy-linked shares buoyed by a rebound in oil prices. Thai SET index edged up 0.32 percent, led by the energy subindex which advanced 0.17 percent. Energy shares were down 1.7 percent in 2012 due to weak appetite for riskier assets and its exposure to weak global economy. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.6 percent, with commodities shares contributing the most to the gains. Harum Energy Tbk rose 4.6 percent, while Adaro Energy jumped 4.5 percent. Others in the region ended mixed. The Philippine main index extended its gains for a third session, adding 0.5 percent. Vietnam fell for a fourth session, ending 1.2 percent lower at its lowest close in three weeks. (Editing by Anand Basu) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2805.63 2815.26 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1594.10 1603.12 -0.56 Bangkok 1151.09 1147.43 +0.32 Jakarta 3881.40 3857.59 +0.62 Manila 5193.84 5167.20 +0.52 Ho Chi Minh 419.19 424.12 -1.16 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2805.63 2646.35 +6.02 Kuala Lumpur 1594.10 1530.73 +4.14 Bangkok 1151.09 1025.32 +12.27 Jakarta 3881.40 3821.99 +1.55 Manila 5193.84 4371.96 +18.80 Ho Chi Minh 419.19 351.55 +19.24 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 254,438,700 271,855,980 Kuala Lumpur 133,482,400 130,926,927 Bangkok 3,114,554 4,450,797 Jakarta 2,418,004,500 2,761,824,817 Manila 67,318 84,202 Ho Chi Minh 50,515 70,966