SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine down
#Asia
June 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks retreated
from a five-week high on Thursday while Philippine shares lost
earlier gains to end slightly lower amid broad-based selling in
energy linked stocks following a slip in global oil prices amid
worries about euro zone crisis.
    Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 1.2 percent, with
coal mining stock Harum Energy Tbk, which fell 3.5
percent, was among the biggest drags on the market. The
Philippine index fell 0.03 percent on the day.
    Philippine stock market was up 20 percent this year, ranking
as the second best after Pakistan's gain of 22 percent,
Thomson Reuters data showed. Manila has benefited this month
from foreign investors seeking buying opportunities in an
undervalued market.
    Figures for June to Wednesday showed net foreign buying of
$160 million on Philippine shares, contrasting to Indonesia and
Thailand which reported net foreign selling of $230 million and
$425 million for the period, respectively, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
    
(Editing by Anand Basu)
    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2846.82       2841.60       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1594.24       1601.89       -0.48
 Bangkok            1171.32       1165.98       +0.46
 Jakarta            3887.58       3934.87       -1.20
 Manila             5256.15       5257.92       -0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         418.16        418.04       +0.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2846.82       2646.35       +7.58
 Kuala Lumpur       1594.24       1530.73       +4.15
 Bangkok            1171.32       1025.32      +14.24    
 Jakarta            3887.58       3821.99       +1.72
 Manila             5256.15       4371.96      +20.22
 Ho Chi Minh         418.16        351.55      +18.95
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         329,332,800          264,368,297      
 Kuala Lumpur      107,230,600          127,573,670      
 
 Bangkok             3,615,357            4,327,469      
 Jakarta         2,276,776,000        2,764,506,517    
 Manila                186,252               87,638    
 Ho Chi Minh            42,933               67,991

