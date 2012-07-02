SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Monday, with Philippine and Singapore stocks hovering around their highest in almost two months, as investors cheered moves by European leaders to shore up the region's troubled banks. The Philippine index closed up 1 percent at the highest since May 4, after notching up 2.7 percent gain in the April-June quarter, Southeast Asia's best performer amid foreign inflows to the market. Singapore's Straits Times index, which posted more than 4 percent loss in the second quarter, closed up 1.1 percent, led by oil rig builders such as Keppel Corp Ltd after oil prices staged a strong rally on Friday. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu) For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2910.59 2878.45 +1.12 Kuala Lumpur 1600.85 1599.15 +0.11 Bangkok 1188.74 1172.11 +1.42 Jakarta 3991.54 3955.58 +0.91 Manila 5300.24 5246.41 +1.03 Ho Chi Minh 419.30 422.37 -0.73 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2910.59 2646.35 +9.99 Kuala Lumpur 1600.85 1530.73 +4.58 Bangkok 1188.74 1025.32 +15.94 Jakarta 3991.54 3821.99 +4.44 Manila 5300.24 4371.96 +21.23 Ho Chi Minh 419.30 351.55 +19.27 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 234,254,000 265,911,830 Kuala Lumpur 95,596,000 126,570,973 Bangkok 3,632,096 4,226,354 Jakarta 3,050,079,500 2,707,726,583 Manila 180,378 91,778 Ho Chi Minh 38,609 91,778