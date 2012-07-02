FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high
#Energy
July 2, 2012 / 10:38 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mostly higher on Monday, with Philippine and Singapore
stocks hovering around their highest in almost two months, as
investors cheered moves by European leaders to shore up the
region's troubled banks.
    The Philippine index closed up 1 percent at the
highest since May 4, after notching up 2.7 percent gain in the
April-June quarter, Southeast Asia's best performer amid foreign
inflows to the market.
    Singapore's Straits Times index, which posted more
than 4 percent loss in the second quarter, closed up 1.1
percent, led by oil rig builders such as Keppel Corp Ltd
 after oil prices staged a strong rally on Friday.   
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2910.59       2878.45       +1.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1600.85       1599.15       +0.11
 Bangkok            1188.74       1172.11       +1.42
 Jakarta            3991.54       3955.58       +0.91
 Manila             5300.24       5246.41       +1.03
 Ho Chi Minh         419.30        422.37       -0.73
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2910.59       2646.35       +9.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1600.85       1530.73       +4.58
 Bangkok            1188.74       1025.32      +15.94
 Jakarta            3991.54       3821.99       +4.44
 Manila             5300.24       4371.96      +21.23
 Ho Chi Minh         419.30        351.55      +19.27
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         234,254,000          265,911,830      
 Kuala Lumpur       95,596,000          126,570,973      
 
 Bangkok             3,632,096            4,226,354      
 Jakarta         3,050,079,500        2,707,726,583    
 Manila                180,378               91,778    
 Ho Chi Minh            38,609               91,778

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
