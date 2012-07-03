FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippine at all-time high
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 3, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Philippine at all-time high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock indexes
mostly gained on Tuesday amid hopes that major central banks
will take further policy steps to support weak economies while
stronger oil prices bolstered buying into energy-linked stocks.
    The Philippine index finished up 1.24 percent at an 
all-time high while Singapore's Straits Times Index and
Jakarta's Composite Index both climbed more than 1
percent to their highest in almost two months.
    Investors bought large caps and commodities such as
Singapore's Golden Agri Resources Ltd, Indonesia's
Bank Rakyat and Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
 which were up 5.1 percent, 3.2 percent and 1.6 percent,
respectively.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2945.33       2910.59       +1.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1607.74       1600.85       +0.43
 Bangkok            1198.07       1188.74       +0.78
 Jakarta            4049.89       3991.54       +1.46
 Manila             5365.70       5300.24       +1.24
 Ho Chi Minh         413.09        419.30       -1.48
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2945.33       2646.35      +11.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1607.74       1530.73       +5.03
 Bangkok            1198.07       1025.32      +16.85
 Jakarta            4049.89       3821.99       +5.96
 Manila             5365.70       4371.96      +22.73
 Ho Chi Minh         413.09        351.55      +17.51
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         364,522,400          265,883,343      
 Kuala Lumpur      148,990,200          126,426,413      
 
 Bangkok             3,985,931            4,190,262      
 Jakarta         3,110,420,000        2,717,233,333    
 Manila                125,198               94,337    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,271               64,720

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.