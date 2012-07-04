FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Large caps lift Malaysia; Indonesian coal miners strong
#Asia
July 4, 2012 / 10:22 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Large caps lift Malaysia; Indonesian coal miners strong

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's stock index touched
an all-time high on Wednesday, led by gains in large-caps such
as Sime Darby Bhd and Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
, and Indonesian shares gained, with coal miners
leading the way.
    Malaysia's main index added 0.4 percent, with
petrochemical firm Petronas Chemicals rising 2.5 percent.
Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.64 percent as Adaro
Energy Tbk surged 4.5 percent.
    Strong oil market bolstered positive sentiment toward energy
linked shares, traders said.
    Most other markets in the region retreated from their day's
high as investors took profits after recent rallies, with the
Philippine index inching down 0.2 percent after climbing
at one point to an intra-day record high of 5,403.16.    
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2948.77       2945.33       +0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.75       1607.74       +0.37
 Bangkok            1194.15       1198.07       -0.33
 Jakarta            4075.92       4049.89       +0.64
 Manila             5354.72       5365.70       -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         410.73        413.09       -0.57
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2948.77       2646.35      +11.43 
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.75       1530.73       +5.42
 Bangkok            1194.15       1025.32      +16.47
 Jakarta            4075.92       3821.99       +6.64
 Manila             5354.72       4371.96      +22.48
 Ho Chi Minh         410.73        351.55      +16.83
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         250,596,100          268,020,547      
 Kuala Lumpur      121,195,100          127,795,923      
 
 Bangkok             3,613,240            4,190,676      
 Jakarta         3,969,383,000        2,707,809,700    
 Manila                195,262               96,031    
 Ho Chi Minh            27,634               63,347

