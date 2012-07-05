FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise in rangebound session; property leads S'pore
July 5, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise in rangebound session; property leads S'pore

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended higher on Thursday after a rangebound session
ahead of the European Central Bank's policy decision, with
Singapore led by gains in developers such as Capitaland Ltd
supported by strong property demand.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.8 percent to
2,971.47, marking its seventh straight day of gains and its
longest winning streak in one year. Capitaland,
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, advanced 2.8
percent.
    The Thai SET index gained 0.6 percent while
Malaysian shares closed up 0.04 percent, topping
Wednesday's record closing high. The Philippine index 
inched up 0.3 percent, hovering near its all-time intraday high
hit on Wednesday.
    Vietnam shares added 0.8 percent after three sessions
of losses. Indonesia bucked the trend, ending 0.15
percent lower.
    The emerging region posted foreign inflows this week, with
Indonesia taking in $156 million in the week to Wednesday, ahead
of $94 million in inflows by Manila, Thailand's $40 million and
Vietnam's $1.53 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2971.47       2948.77       +0.77
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.43       1613.75       +0.04
 Bangkok            1201.80       1194.15       +0.64
 Jakarta            4069.84       4075.92       -0.15
 Manila             5369.98       5354.72       +0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         413.83        410.73       +0.75
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2971.47       2646.35      +12.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.43       1530.73       +5.47
 Bangkok            1201.80       1025.32      +17.21
 Jakarta            4069.84       3821.99       +6.48
 Manila             5369.98       4371.96      +22.83 
 Ho Chi Minh         413.83        351.55      +17.72
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         231,790,100          267,030,230      
 Kuala Lumpur      104,112,500          127,863,260      
 
 Bangkok             3,561,660            4,202,490      
 Jakarta         2,375,642,000        2,762,885,283    
 Manila                120,669              100,145    
 Ho Chi Minh            31,521               62,068

