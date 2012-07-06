FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-China-linked shares lift Singapore
#Asia
July 6, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-China-linked shares lift Singapore

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 6 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks edged up on
Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain since December, as
China's rate cut boosted hopes on earnings of companies with
exposure to the mainland while investors in the region were
cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data.
    The Singapore index rose for the eighth straight session.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.24 percent,
lifted by a 2.8 percent gain in property developer CapitaLand
Ltd and a 6.4 percent rise in Yanlord Land Group Ltd
 amid strong trading volume.
    The Straits Times index gained 3.5 percent this week, the
best performer in Southeast Asia. Jakarta's Composite Index
 racked up a 2.5 percent gain on the week, the second
best and its best weekly rise since March.
    Indonesia appeared attracting more foreign buying interest
than regional peers, with $163 million net inflows in the week
to Thursday against $115 million in inflows of the Philippines,
Thailand's $21 million inflows and Vietnam's $1.8 million.
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2978.55       2971.47       +0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1620.55       1614.43       +0.38
 Bangkok            1200.08       1201.80       -0.14
 Jakarta            4055.19       4069.84       -0.36
 Manila             5362.68       5369.98       -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         415.44        413.83       +0.39
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2978.55       2646.35      +12.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1620.55       1530.73       +5.87
 Bangkok            1200.08       1025.32      +17.04
 Jakarta            4055.19       3821.99       +6.10
 Manila             5362.68       4371.96      +22.66
 Ho Chi Minh         415.44        351.55      +18.17
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         197,443,900          265,535,003      
 Kuala Lumpur      115,766,800          127,382,507      
 
 Bangkok             3,547,031            4,200,199      
 Jakarta         1,850,651,500        2,761,235,117    
 Manila                127,578              102,792    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,325               61,184

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
