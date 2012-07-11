FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Malaysia at all time high
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 11, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Malaysia at all time high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
indexes on Wednesday gained for the second straight day, powered
by telecoms stocks, but market turnover was relatively sluggish
as doubts remained over the euro zone's ability to tackle its
debt crisis.
    Malaysia's main index advanced 0.32 percent to end
at 1,629.45, its record closing high. Singapore's Straits Times
Index rose 0.8 percent to 2,989.31, the highest close
since May 4 and Thai SET index gained 0.4 percent to
finish at a two-month closing high of 1208.67.
    Telecoms stocks were strong, with Malaysia's Axiata Group
Bhd up 3.4 percent and Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd 1.8 percent higher. Thai telecoms group Shin
Corporation Pcl jumped 4.3 percent amid hopes for
its high dividend payouts.    
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand
Basu)    
    
For Asian Companies click:  
For Asia-Pacific News click:  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2989.31       2964.62       +0.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1629.45       1624.29       +0.32
 Bangkok            1208.67       1204.42       +0.35
 Jakarta            4019.13       4009.68       +0.24
 Manila             5235.44       5240.28       -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         407.29        405.39       +0.47
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2989.31       2646.35      +12.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1629.45       1530.73       +6.45
 Bangkok            1208.67       1025.32      +17.88
 Jakarta            4019.13       3821.99       +5.16
 Manila             5235.44       4371.96      +19.75
 Ho Chi Minh         407.28        351.55      +15.85
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         246,356,000          262,340,500      
 Kuala Lumpur      171,399,900          128,748,550      
 
 Bangkok             4,486,031            4,201,189      
 Jakarta         2,082,285,000        2,733,202,317    
 Manila                 92,634              106,399    
 Ho Chi Minh            22,765               58,241

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.