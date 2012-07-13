SE Asia Stocks-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month high

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday amid optimism over China's second-quarter GDP data, with stronger oil prices lifting commodities and energy-linked counters such as Golden Agri Resources Ltd and Bumi Resources Tbk. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index ended up 0.8 percent at 2,995.56, edging up 0.6 percent on the week, its fifth consecutive week of gain. Thai SET index climbed 1.4 percent on Friday to a two-month closing high, gaining 0.9 percent this week, its third. Buying came after a court dismissed petitions against the government's proposed constitutional changes, easing concerns about political uncertainty. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2995.56 2972.04 +0.79 Kuala Lumpur 1626.38 1625.49 +0.05 Bangkok 1210.29 1193.13 +1.44 Jakarta 4019.67 3984.12 +0.89 Manila 5214.52 5205.19 +0.18 Ho Chi Minh 416.98 408.72 +2.02 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2995.56 2646.35 +13.20 Kuala Lumpur 1626.38 1530.73 +6.25 Bangkok 1210.29 1025.32 +18.04 Jakarta 4019.67 3821.99 +5.17 Manila 5214.52 4371.96 +19.27 Ho Chi Minh 416.98 351.55 +18.61 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 215,932,500 257,312,010 Kuala Lumpur 121,179,300 124,393,253 Bangkok 3,267,159 4,101,900 Jakarta 1,842,171,000 2,697,891,633 Manila 64,937 106,226 Ho Chi Minh 55,746 57,211