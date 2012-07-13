FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month high
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Friday amid optimism over China's second-quarter GDP
data, with stronger oil prices lifting commodities and
energy-linked counters such as Golden Agri Resources Ltd
 and Bumi Resources Tbk.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index ended up 
0.8 percent at 2,995.56, edging up 0.6 percent on the week, its
fifth consecutive week of gain.
    Thai SET index climbed 1.4 percent on Friday to a
two-month closing high, gaining 0.9 percent this week, its
third. Buying came after a court dismissed petitions against the
government's proposed constitutional changes, easing concerns
about political uncertainty. 
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)    
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2995.56       2972.04       +0.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1626.38       1625.49       +0.05
 Bangkok            1210.29       1193.13       +1.44
 Jakarta            4019.67       3984.12       +0.89
 Manila             5214.52       5205.19       +0.18
 Ho Chi Minh         416.98        408.72       +2.02
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2995.56       2646.35      +13.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1626.38       1530.73       +6.25
 Bangkok            1210.29       1025.32      +18.04
 Jakarta            4019.67       3821.99       +5.17
 Manila             5214.52       4371.96      +19.27
 Ho Chi Minh         416.98        351.55      +18.61
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         215,932,500          257,312,010      
 Kuala Lumpur      121,179,300          124,393,253      
 
 Bangkok             3,267,159            4,101,900      
 Jakarta         1,842,171,000        2,697,891,633    
 Manila                 64,937              106,226    
 Ho Chi Minh            55,746               57,211

