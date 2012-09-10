FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Vietnam at two-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased
on Monday with Vietnam falling to a two-week low, as investors
waited for direction from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a
German ruling on the euro zone's new bailout fund later this
week.
    Vietnam, the region's smallest bourse, fell 2.2
percent to its lowest close since Aug. 28 as investors dumped
risky assets to switch to gold.
    The Fed may decide on a third round of bond buying or
quantitative easing (QE3) at its Sept. 12-13 meeting, while
Europe faces another testing week, with Dutch voters going to
the polls and Germany's constitutional court set to rule on new
powers for the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's new
bailout fund, both on Wednesday. 
    The Philippines ended 0.2 percent weak, while
Singapore's Straits Times Index edged down 0.1 percent.
    Malaysia, which saw a foreign outflow of $27.91
million, eased 0.2 percent. 
    Bucking the trend, Thailand and Indonesia 
gained 0.4 percent each. 
               
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3008.72       3011.70       -0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.04       1624.55       -0.22
 Bangkok            1250.93       1246.10       +0.39
 Jakarta            4160.66       4143.68       +0.41
 Manila             5190.81       5201.32       -0.20
 Ho Chi Minh         388.88        397.51       -2.17
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3008.72       2646.35      +13.69
 Kuala Lumpur       1621.04       1530.73       +5.90 
 Bangkok            1250.93       1025.32      +22.00
 Jakarta            4160.66       3821.99       +8.86
 Manila             5190.81       4371.96      +18.73
 Ho Chi Minh         388.88        351.55      +10.62
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         290,869,300          296,139,710      
 Kuala Lumpur      134,242,600          134,712,070      
 
 Bangkok             7,223,116            4,315,377      
 Jakarta         2,234,416,500        4,925,258,300    
 Manila                102,098               61,414    
 Ho Chi Minh            48,787               39,658
 ($1 = 3.1115 Malaysian ringgits)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.