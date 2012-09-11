FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2012 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
down for a second day on Tuesday with Malaysia falling to a more
than two-month closing low as investors waited for cues from a
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a German ruling on the euro
zone's new bailout fund. 
    Malaysia fell 0.4 percent to its lowest close since
July 4, led by financials with large-cap CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
 losing 1.6 percent. 
    "Investors are still waiting to see what is happening
outside and they are not really keen to rush back to the
market," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in
Singapore.  
    The Fed may decide on a third round of bond buying or
quantitative easing (QE3) at its two-day meeting starting on
Wednesday, while Europe faces another testing week as it seeks
to pull itself out from its debt woes. 
    On Wednesday, Dutch voters will go to the polls and
Germany's constitutional court is set to rule on new powers for
the European Stability Mechanism, the euro zone's new bailout
fund. 
    Thailand lost 0.2 percent, while Indonesia 
and the Philippines eased 0.1 percent each. Vietnam
, the region's smallest bourse, fell 0.6 percent to a
two-week low. 
    Bucking the trend, Singapore gained 0.3 percent. 
               
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3016.40       3008.72       +0.26
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.24       1621.04       -0.42
 Bangkok            1248.32       1250.93       -0.21
 Jakarta            4155.35       4160.66       -0.13
 Manila             5186.05       5190.81       -0.09
 Ho Chi Minh         386.62        388.88       -0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3016.40       2646.35      +13.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1614.24       1530.73       +5.46 
 Bangkok            1248.32       1025.32      +21.75
 Jakarta            4155.36       3821.99       +8.72
 Manila             5186.05       4371.96      +18.62
 Ho Chi Minh         386.62        351.55       +9.98
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         297,160,000          293,006,487      
 Kuala Lumpur      175,248,600          135,810,313      
 
 Bangkok             6,814,382            4,392,482      
 Jakarta         2,399,350,000        4,925,336,350    
 Manila                 65,381               63,195    
 Ho Chi Minh            35,754               40,006
 

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.