SE Asia Stocks-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index hits 16-yr high
September 12, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index hits 16-yr high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
firmer on Wednesday with Thailand rising to a 16-year high as
hopes of a global economic recovery due to a new eurozone
bailout fund and a possible quantity easing programme by the
U.S. Federal Reserve boosted appetite for the region's risky
assets. 
    Thailand, the region's best performer this year with
22.9 percent gain, rose 0.9 percent to its highest close since
July 1996. Banking shares led by a 6.3 percent rise in Bank of
Ayudhya Pcl helped boost the overall index. 
    Just before the market closed, Germany's top court gave its
backing to the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro European
Stability Mechanism bailout fund, a key requirement for the
European Central Bank's new plan to buy the bonds of struggling
euro members. 
    Hopes of the Fed deciding on a third round of bond buying or
quantitative easing (QE3) at its two-day meeting starting on
Wednesday also boosted sentiment. 
    Indonesia gained 0.5 percent to a four-month closing
high, Singapore rose 0.4 percent to its highest close
since Aug. 28, the Philippines added 0.4 percent, and
Vietnam ended 0.5 percent firmer. 
    Malaysia ended a tad weaker with a 0.03 percent fall
as it suffered a foreign outflow of $45.60 million on Wednesday.
                   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3029.66       3016.40       +0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.78       1614.24       -0.03
 Bangkok            1259.96       1248.32       +0.93
 Jakarta            4174.10       4155.35       +0.45
 Manila             5207.10       5186.05       +0.41
 Ho Chi Minh         388.35        386.62       +0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3029.66       2646.35      +14.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1613.78       1530.73       +5.43 
 Bangkok            1259.96       1025.32      +22.88
 Jakarta            4174.10       3821.99       +9.21
 Manila             5207.10       4371.96      +19.10
 Ho Chi Minh         388.35        351.55      +10.47
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         306,116,100          294,095,610      
 Kuala Lumpur      194,885,700          137,061,087      
 
 Bangkok             6,565,178            4,485,810      
 Jakarta         2,465,259,000        4,948,144,767    
 Manila                 38,719               62,560    
 Ho Chi Minh            32,623               40,308
 ($1 = 3.0890 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

