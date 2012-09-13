FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia stocks
September 13, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
up ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision later in the
day, with Malaysia and Indonesia seeing strong foreign inflows
as investors remained cautiously optimistic on possible further
stimulus action to bolster the world's largest economy. 
    Malaysia ended 0.9 percent higher on strong volume
with a net foreign inflow of $43.96 million. Indonesia saw
$50.19 million net offshore buying, despite the broader Jakarta
index edging down 0.1 percent. 
    The Philippines, the region's second best performer
after Thailand, gained 0.6 percent to a one-month high, while
Vietnam ended 0.8 percent firmer. Singapore's benchmark
Straits Times Index ended steady at two-week high. 
    Bucking the trend, Thailand fell 0.2 percent from a
16-year high. 
                   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3030.14       3029.66       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1628.40       1613.78       +0.91
 Bangkok            1257.69       1259.96       -0.18
 Jakarta            4170.64       4174.10       -0.08
 Manila             5240.50       5207.10       +0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         391.36        388.35       +0.78
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3030.14       2646.35      +14.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1628.40       1530.73       +6.38 
 Bangkok            1257.69       1025.32      +22.63
 Jakarta            4170.64       3821.99       +9.12
 Manila             5240.50       4371.96      +19.87
 Ho Chi Minh         391.36        351.55      +11.32
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         278,686,000          293,268,497      
 Kuala Lumpur      230,334,400          138,793,537      
 
 Bangkok             4,718,852            4,602,409      
 Jakarta         4,271,472,000        4,964,945,000    
 Manila                 46,997               60,827    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,260               40,549
 ($1 = 3.0725 Malaysian ringgits)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
