SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high

Sept 14 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets gained on strong volumes on Friday, led by commodities, and with Indonesia hitting a record high and Thailand rising to a 16-year high as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to drive job creation in the U.S. economy helped boost appetite for risky assets. Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 2.1 percent to hit a record high close of 4,256.998 points after hitting an all-time high of 4,269.049 earlier, with a foreign inflow of 142.78 million. Its previous record high was 4,234.73 hit on May 4. "The stimulus and stand-by policy on Eurobonds pushed up the commodity market. Hence, all commodity-related stocks got a boost. This had a great impact, given Indonesia is rich in natural resources," said Fadlul Imansyah, equity fund manager at CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta. The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus programme on Thursday, saying it will buy $40 billion of mortgage-related debt per month until the outlook for jobs improves substantially and as long as inflation remains contained, a day after Germany's top court gave its backing to the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro European bailout fund. Energy shares pushed Thailand's SET Composite Index 1.47 percent higher to a new 16-year high, while Malaysia gained 0.9 percent with $45.47 million net foreign inflow. The Philippines, the region's second best performer after Thailand, gained 1.6 percent to a two-month high, while Vietnam was 1.9 percent higher and Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index ended 1.3 percent stronger at a one-month high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3070.42 3030.14 +1.33 Kuala Lumpur 1642.95 1628.40 +0.89 Bangkok 1276.12 1257.69 +1.47 Jakarta 4257.00 4170.64 +2.07 Manila 5322.47 5240.50 +1.56 Ho Chi Minh 398.87 391.36 +1.92 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3070.42 2646.35 +16.02 Kuala Lumpur 1642.95 1530.73 +7.33 Bangkok 1276.12 1025.32 +24.46 Jakarta 4257.00 3821.99 +11.38 Manila 5322.47 4371.96 +21.74 Ho Chi Minh 398.87 351.55 +13.46 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 600,549,500 289,541,220 Kuala Lumpur 252,363,300 143,404,450 Bangkok 7,224,780 4,666,815 Jakarta 4,271,472,000 5,026,937,900 Manila 46,997 60,181 Ho Chi Minh 37,260 40,870 ($1 = 3.0805 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)