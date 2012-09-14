FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high
September 14, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian stock markets gained
on strong volumes on Friday, led by commodities, and with
Indonesia hitting a record high and Thailand rising to a 16-year
high as the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive new stimulus to
drive job creation in the U.S. economy helped boost appetite for
risky assets.
   Jakarta's Composite Index jumped 2.1 percent to hit a
record high close of 4,256.998 points after hitting an all-time
high of 4,269.049 earlier, with a foreign inflow of 142.78
million. Its previous record high was 4,234.73 hit on May 4.  
    "The stimulus and stand-by policy on Eurobonds pushed up the
commodity market. Hence, all commodity-related stocks got a
boost. This had a great impact, given Indonesia is rich in
natural resources," said Fadlul Imansyah, equity fund manager at
CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta. 
    The Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus
programme on Thursday, saying it will buy $40 billion of
mortgage-related debt per month until the outlook for jobs
improves substantially and as long as inflation remains
contained, a day after Germany's top court gave its backing to
the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro European bailout fund.
    Energy shares pushed Thailand's SET Composite Index 
1.47 percent higher to a new 16-year high, while Malaysia
 gained 0.9 percent with $45.47 million net foreign
inflow. 
    The Philippines, the region's second best performer
after Thailand, gained 1.6 percent to a two-month high, while
Vietnam was 1.9 percent higher and Singapore's benchmark
Straits Times Index ended 1.3 percent stronger at a
one-month high.                    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3070.42       3030.14       +1.33
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.95       1628.40       +0.89
 Bangkok            1276.12       1257.69       +1.47
 Jakarta            4257.00       4170.64       +2.07
 Manila             5322.47       5240.50       +1.56
 Ho Chi Minh         398.87        391.36       +1.92
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3070.42       2646.35      +16.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.95       1530.73       +7.33 
 Bangkok            1276.12       1025.32      +24.46
 Jakarta            4257.00       3821.99      +11.38
 Manila             5322.47       4371.96      +21.74
 Ho Chi Minh         398.87        351.55      +13.46
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         600,549,500          289,541,220      
 Kuala Lumpur      252,363,300          143,404,450      
 
 Bangkok             7,224,780            4,666,815      
 Jakarta         4,271,472,000        5,026,937,900    
 Manila                 46,997               60,181    
 Ho Chi Minh            37,260               40,870
 ($1 = 3.0805 Malaysian ringgits)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Additional reporting by Andjarsari
Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
