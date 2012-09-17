FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-End off highs; commodities outperform after Fed stimulus
September 17, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-End off highs; commodities outperform after Fed stimulus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks
ended slightly higher on Monday, paring earlier gains, but
demand for commodities stocks such as Indonesia's Bumi Resources
and Thailand's PTTEP continued as a new round of U.S. monetary
stimulus bolstered cyclical stocks.
    Market investors appeared cautious on the outlook for the
global economy and the euro zone crisis, traders said, prompting
players to cash in on large-caps which rallied in the previous
session following the U.S. economic stimulus news.
    Thailand's benchmark SET index edged up 0.19 percent
at 1,278.54, the highest close since June 1996, led by a 4.6
percent jump in energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl.
    In Jakarta, the late reversal sent the main index 
down 0.04 percent, with finance index off 0.08
percent. But coal miners outperformed, including Bumi Resources
, which was up 2.4 percent.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.3
percent at a one-month closing high of 3,078.72. Palm oil
producer Wilmar International Ltd gained 1.5 percent
but DBS Group Holdings fell 0.6 percent after Friday's
0.7 percent gain.
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.51        414.66       -0.04
 Singapore          3078.72       3070.42       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1642.95         -- 
 Bangkok            1278.54       1276.12       +0.19
 Jakarta            4255.28       4256.99       -0.04
 Manila             5350.90       5322.47       +0.53
 Ho Chi Minh         401.75        398.87       +0.72
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.51        346.30      +19.70
 Singapore          3078.72       2646.35      +16.34
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1530.73       +7.33
 Bangkok            1278.54       1025.32      +24.70
 Jakarta            4255.28       3821.99      +11.34
 Manila             5350.90       4371.96      +22.39
 Ho Chi Minh         401.75        351.55      +14.28
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         382,181,300          300,980,733      
 Bangkok             8,590,801            4,775,249      
 Jakarta         4,186,864,500        5,126,753,083    
 Manila                 99,924               61,897    
 Ho Chi Minh            38,886               41,690
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

