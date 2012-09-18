FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
retreated on Tuesday, mirroring concerns about slowing global
growth and the debt problems in Europe, with large caps and
commodities leading the way.
    Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.7 percent, snapping
a two-day rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus. Thailand's SET index dipped 0.4 percent after
a combined 1.6 percent gain on Monday and Friday.
    Investors booked profits on recent gainers such as
financials and commodities. Among the top actively traded stocks
were Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production and
Indonesia's Bumi Resources each fell over 2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.68        414.55       -0.93
 Singapore          3067.98       3078.72       -0.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1640.33       1642.95       -0.16
 Bangkok            1272.86       1278.54       -0.44
 Jakarta            4223.89       4255.28       -0.74
 Manila             5331.13       5350.90       -0.37
 Ho Chi Minh         394.51        401.75       -1.80
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   410.68        346.30      +18.59
 Singapore          3067.98       2646.35      +15.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1640.33       1530.73       +7.16
 Bangkok            1272.86       1025.32      +24.14
 Jakarta            4223.89       3821.99      +10.52
 Manila             5331.13       4371.96      +21.94
 Ho Chi Minh         394.51        351.55      +12.22
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         333,088,600          307,233,663      
 Kuala Lumpur      219,796,800          146,769,107      
 
 Bangkok             5,020,185            4,905,989      
 Jakarta         3,272,670,500        5,149,525,000    
 Manila                 77,958               62,922    
 Ho Chi Minh            41,835               42,181
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.