SE Asia Stocks-Most weak in light volume, Malaysia outperforms
October 1, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most weak in light volume, Malaysia outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly lower on Monday, tracking weak global equities and
after a lacklustre session amid market holidays in Asia, but
foreign buying pushed Malaysian shares to their highest in
almost two weeks.
    Malaysia's key stock index gained 0.4 percent at
1,643.31, its highest close since Sept. 19. Foreign investors
bought $15.14 million worth of shares while domestic
institutions and retail investors were net sellers, the
Malaysian bourse said.
    The Thai SET index ended 0.07 percent higher after a
choppy session. It climbed earlier to a fresh 16-year intraday
high of 1,303.68. Banking stocks gained due to optimism about
third-quarter earnings, with Kasikornbank rising 1.1
percent.
    Weak buying interest was seen in most markets as China, Hong
Kong and South Korea were closed for holidays.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.45        415.04       -0.14
 Singapore          3057.86       3060.34       -0.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1643.31       1636.66       +0.41
 Bangkok            1299.71       1298.79       +0.07
 Jakarta            4236.29       4262.56       -0.62
 Manila             5308.52       5346.10       -0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         386.55        392.57       -1.53
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   414.45        346.30      +19.68
 Singapore          3057.86       2646.35      +15.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1643.31       1530.73       +7.35
 Bangkok            1299.71       1025.32      +26.76
 Jakarta            4236.29       3821.99      +10.84
 Manila             5308.52       4371.96      +21.42
 Ho Chi Minh         386.55        351.55       +9.96
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
        
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         141,837,800          302,245,317      
 Kuala Lumpur       99,866,200          148,520,083      
 
 Bangkok             4,913,236            5,514,750      
 Jakarta         2,931,671,000        5,547,629,117    
 Manila                 96,422               64,603    
 Ho Chi Minh            29,915               44,148
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

