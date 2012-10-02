FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits 16-year high
October 2, 2012

SE Asia Stocks-Most up in thin volume; Thai index hits 16-year high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets closed higher on Tuesday, with the Thai main index
touching its highest in more than 16 years and most others
hitting multi-week highs amid selective buying in regional blue
chips.
    However, broad buying interest remained weak and investors
were cautious about the global economic outlook. 
    Bangkok's SET index gained for the fourth straight
session, e nding up 0.46 percent at 1,305.66, its highest close
since May 1996. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up
0.7 percent at 3,079.14, its highest close since mid-August.
    Malaysia's main index rose 0.5 percent, extending
its gain for a sixth session, to a one-month closing high of
1,651.03.
    Consumer-related stocks were among the most actively traded
across the region, led by an 8 percent gain of Thailand's Big C
Supercenter Pcl. Indonesia's Astra International Tbk
PT and Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd both
ended up 1.4 percent.
     
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.70        414.46       +0.54
 Singapore          3079.14       3057.86       +0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1651.03       1643.31       +0.47
 Bangkok            1305.66       1299.71       +0.46
 Jakarta            4256.84       4236.29       +0.48
 Manila             5348.68       5308.52       +0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         384.32        386.55       -0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.70        346.30      +20.33
 Singapore          3079.14       2646.35      +16.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1651.03       1530.73       +7.86
 Bangkok            1305.66       1025.32      +27.34
 Jakarta            4256.84       3821.99      +11.38
 Manila             5348.68       4371.96      +22.34
 Ho Chi Minh         384.32        351.55       +9.32
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         159,089,500          299,770,973      
 Kuala Lumpur      121,839,200          148,456,860      
 
 Bangkok             6,250,299            5,570,364      
 Jakarta         3,880,497,000        5,577,563,150    
 Manila                 67,601               66,189    
 Ho Chi Minh            26,082               43,885
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

