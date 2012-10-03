FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak
#Asia
October 3, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia edged slightly lower in light to moderate volume on
Wednesday as commodities and energy shares such as Golden
Agri-Resources followed weak oil market amid concerns
about global outlook.
    Singapore-listed commodities firm Golden Agri-Resources 
fell 3.1 percent, dragging down the benchmark Straits Times
Index that ended the day 0.06 percent lower. The index
hovered around a near two-week high of 3,082.24 at one point.
    After a choppy session, Bangkok's SET index ended up
0.1 percent, retreating from a 16-year intraday high of
1,311.67, weighed down by a 0.6 percent loss of top energy firm
PTT.
    Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth
70 million ringgit ($22.94 million) while retail and domestic
institutions were net sellers.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
    

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.32        416.80       -0.36
 Singapore          3077.14       3079.14       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1649.75       1651.03       -0.08
 Bangkok            1307.55       1305.66       +0.14
 Jakarta            4251.51       4256.84       -0.13
 Manila             5375.52       5348.68       +0.50
 Ho Chi Minh         385.37        384.32       +0.27
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.32        346.30      +19.93
 Singapore          3077.14       2646.35      +16.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1649.75       1530.73       +7.78
 Bangkok            1307.55       1025.32      +27.53
 Jakarta            4251.51       3821.99      +11.24
 Manila             5375.52       4371.96      +22.95
 Ho Chi Minh         385.37        351.55       +9.62
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         316,494,100          297,743,957      
 Kuala Lumpur      160,155,500          149,265,273      
 
 Bangkok             8,253,963            5,637,916      
 Jakarta         4,031,735,000        5,621,819,400    
 Manila                148,164               66,751    
 Ho Chi Minh            36,721               43,371
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
